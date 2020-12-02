Mom, 29, Has Record-Breaking Baby From 27-Year-Old Frozen Embryo: 'Our Miracle'

Molly Everette Gibson was only born in October, but she is actually over two decades old. How, you may ask? Molly, whose parents are Tina and Ben Gibson, was born from an embryo that was frozen in October 1992 — only 18 months after her mom was born in April 1991.

“I guess we would’ve been besties, probably,” Tina quipped to WVLT about their age gap.

As for how Tina is dealing with her daughter’s newfound fame, she told The Post, “It’s hard to wrap your head around it. But, as far as we’re concerned, Molly is our little miracle.”

Molly Everette Gibson

Molly is the longest-frozen embryo known to result in a live birth, the University of Tennessee Preston Medical Library reported. The previous record was set by Molly’s sister, Emma, who spent 24 years on ice before she was brought into the world in 2017.

TWINNING! KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN AND DAUGHTER TRUE THOMPSON’S BEST MATCHING STYLE MOMENTS

The embryos were frozen together, making them full genetic siblings. The eggs became unfrozen at the National Embryo Donation Center (NEDC) before they were transferred into Tina’s uterus. The donors remain anonymous, so their biological parents are unknown.

The couple — who has been married for 10 years — was considering adopting children since Ben has cystic fibrosis, which causes infertility in some men, and didn’t want to pass CF to their child. But in 2017, Tina’s parents informed them about a nonprofit organization, where they could conceive with a donor embryo.

“We were like, ‘That sounds crazy. No, thank you, we’re not interested,’” Tina said. “Then we kept thinking about it and couldn’t get it out of our minds.”

PEEKABOO! THESE CELEBRITIES DID A *VERY* GOOD JOB AT HIDING THEIR PREGNANCIES

The pair visited the center in Knoxville, Tenn. — where they live — and were given profiles of 300 people who had donated spare embryos after they underwent IVF.

“We weren’t picky,” Tina explained. “We just wanted a baby.” Shortly after, they selected an embryo that later became Emma in March 2017.

Tina, Molly Everette, Benjamin and Emma Wren

On the day of the transfer, Tina realized that the embryo had been frozen for over two decades. “I asked the specialist, Dr. Jeffrey Keenan: ‘What does that mean?’” she recalled. “And he replied, ‘Well, it could be a world record.’ I trusted him.”

The Gibson family wanted to expand their family, so they turned to the center again to get the two remaining embryos from the same donors.

PREGNANT IN A PANDEMIC! CHECK OUT THE CUTEST QUARANTINE BABY BUMPS

Despite Molly getting famous, Tina is just grateful that her tot is healthy. “To us, it’s more believable that we have two precious little children that we never thought we could have,” she shared. “We hold Molly — this itty bitty baby — and we feel blessed.”

If Ben and Tina decide to add more kids to their brood, they will adopt. “We’ve used up all the ‘genetic’ embryos to get Emma and Molly,” Tina said. “For them, we will forever be thankful.”