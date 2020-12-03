No funny situation here. Joe Luna, a Los Angeles-based comedian who performed under the name Joe El Cholo onstage, died shortly after detailing his experience with coronavirus on social media.

Luna passed away on November 23, just a few days after he posted videos of himself from his hospital bed.

“Wow this is no joke and especially if you are diabetic, it will rain hard on your parade,” the 38-year-old wrote on November 21. “God bless too everyone. And no, I didn’t get it from going out and performing. It was due to close contact.”

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE HAD CORONAVIRUS — STARS EXPLAIN THEIR EXPERIENCES WITH COVID-19

That same day, Luna posted a 35-minute video, where he talked about his “horrible” symptoms, which included chest pains, stomach aches, loss of his sense of taste and more.

“Let me tell you, man, when I would hear people talk about what COVID did to them, I always thought to myself, man, you know what, I doubted it was that bad,” he revealed in the clip. “I’ll tell you guys right now, I’ve been put in a fight. I’ve been fighting for my life.

“Not only did I test positive for COVID, I have pneumonia,” he added. “I’m a double amputee and I’m a diabetic, so I’m dealing with a lot. This COVID shit is no joke. Everything just got to me. It was just horrible.”

Luna also mentioned that his children and girlfriend contracted the disease, too, but they did not have severe cases.

JIMMY KIMMEL, SOPHIA BUSH AND MORE CELEBS REACT TO TRUMP‘S COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS

Luna was adamant on keeping people safe during this scary time. “I hope my videos help u guys out,” he wrote on November 22. “Because i have to be extra strong, this is no joke. I will document the good n [sic] bad.”

Unfortunately, Luna was hospitalized soon after. “It’s horrible, guys,” he said through an oxygen mask. “My pneumonia got very bad. Everything has just been in a downfall.”

Joe Luna/Instagram

Ultimately, Luna lost his battle with COVID-19 after his condition worsened, KTTV reported. “It was like his lungs were hurting more than we all felt before,” his son, Jose Talavera, who also tested positive for COVID-19, said.

INSIDE THE EXPLOSIVE WHITE HOUSE COVID-19 CRISIS — EVERYTHING WE KNOW

Following his death, a GoFundMe campaign was set up to raise money for Luna’s funeral. “For his funeral, he doesn’t want anyone crying so we’re going to put together a show because that’s what he would have wanted. He wanted people to be laughing and having fun,” Talavera told Fox 11 LA about his late father.