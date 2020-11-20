Vogue magazine published a spread about a glamorous wedding in Martha’s Vineyard on Monday, November 16, but quickly took it down one day later after some people at the event contracted COVID-19.

The piece was called “This Outdoor Martha’s Vineyard Wedding Was All Fall Elegance,” and it featured a party held on Columbus Day weekend at the Lambert’s Cove Inn. The 1,000 word story — which also had 68 photos — spoke about the lavish affair and the happy couple.

In the story, it said organizers followed CDC guidelines and there were masks and sanitation stations available to guests. However, it failed to mention that 10 guests contracted the disease. The piece was taken down around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, and the website now says, “The page you are looking for cannot be found.”

One guest from the wedding sent an email to Anna Wintour, slamming the executive for covering the event in the first place. The letter was provided to the Vineyard Gazette and suggested that the magazine should not highlight a big party during the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Vogue told Page Six that the story was deleted before the email was received and someone else had been in touch about the article, which is when “an editorial decision was made,” adding that Wintour was “involved” in the decision.

The rep added, “Our edit team ensured that appropriate measures were being taken to prevent the spread … However, as no gathering has zero risk, we found out afterward that guests had contracted COVID-19 — and believe they did at the wedding.”

The inn owners John and Keya Cain told the Gazette that they had “gone above and beyond to follow CDC and state guidelines regarding COVID-related safety measures.”

“For example, we have consistently adhered to size limits for events and ensured our staff follow mask and social distancing requirements,” the statement continued. “We have also informed all our guests of mask wearing and out-of-state travel requirements and enforced these to the extent possible. The health and safety of our staff and guests are our top priority.”

In the Vogue photos, it shows guests hardly wearing masks and abiding by social distancing guidelines, but the Cains maintain they took extreme measures to keep everyone safe.

“The intimate outdoors wedding featured in the Vogue article consisted of an extended family group that was sharing living quarters off property as a ‘bubble’ of contacts,” the Cains wrote. “As mentioned in the article, they followed CDC guidance and provided masks to their guests at the ceremony entrance. It is our understanding that they only removed masks while eating and taking wedding photos for their Vogue article, and this only occurred outdoors.”

A local official told Page Six that they could “only confirm that a wedding was held on Martha’s Vineyard in October that result[ed] in 10 positive cases, eight of them on the island. Whether or not this wedding was the root cause of infections on the island has not been determined.”

Meanwhile, a local told the outlet that people on the island “are pissed off at Anna for featuring the wedding” in the first place. “It’s been a safe place and people were upset,” they said.

Another person said, “It’s glorified having a wedding with people during COVID. A potential bride reading that article could think, ‘Gee whiz, I could do it just like that and we won’t have any problem.’ [The article could have had] a real benefit if Vogue disclosed that despite the fact that precautions were taken, people were exposed.”