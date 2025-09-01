PHOTOS Celebrity Cash Chaos: From Bill Gates' Unconventional Inheritance to Honey Boo Boo's Missing Earnings Source: MEGA; @honeybooboo/Instagram Several celebrities are opening up about their financial dramas and personal revelations. OK! Staff Sept. 1 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Bill Gates

Source: MEGA

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson

Source: @honeybooboo/Instagram

Aaron Phypers

Source: MEGA

Alix Earle

Source: MEGA

Social media star Alix Earle is also cashing in big time, reportedly earning $450,000 per Instagram Story post, despite facing some industry rifts.

Ariana Biermann

Source: @arianabiermann/Instagram

Ariana Biermann is trying to establish her own financial stability while navigating family tensions stemming from allegations against her parents, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, regarding missing money. In the premiere episode of Next Gen NYC, she alleged Kim and Kroy "took" her money to pay household bills amid their financial struggles. After facing the situation, they have reportedly cleared the air. "I just continue to build up and make my own money, support myself as being a 23-year-old and just continue to try to take every opportunity I can to build back up everything," Ariana told Us Weekly. "I think I'm the [most] financially stable I've ever been in my life, which is awesome." She added, "And my mom's doing great too. She's working really hard and has a lot of great things going for her, and my dad's working too — so everything's going in the right direction and moving forward."

MrBeast

Source: MEGA

On the other hand, YouTube sensation MrBeast admitted that despite his billion-dollar status, he has "very little money" after reinvesting in his content, even borrowing from his mom for his upcoming wedding. "But sure, on paper the businesses I own are worth a lot," he added.

Kelli Ferrell

Source: @whoiskelli/Instagram

Additionally, reality star Kelli Ferrell is grappling with lawsuits tied to alleged debts. "Kelli has not been served with any paperwork from Navy Federal Credit Union, which is an account that was shared with her now ex-husband [Chuvalo Mark Ferrell]," her representative told Us Weekly. "Due to her ex-husband currently being in the middle of bankruptcy proceedings, we cannot comment on this matter." Meanwhile, a representative for Chuvalo said he "has no knowledge of any loans or transactions initiated by [Kelli]" after he was removed from all joint and business accounts during the divorce proceedings in 2022. The spokesperson added, "We find it deeply troubling that [Chuvalo's] name continues to be invoked in matters to which he has no connection. This pattern of blame-shifting — three years post-separation and divorce — appears designed to divert public scrutiny from Ms. Ferrell's financial difficulties."

Brittany Cartwright

Source: MEGA