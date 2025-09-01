Celebrity Cash Chaos: From Bill Gates' Unconventional Inheritance to Honey Boo Boo's Missing Earnings
Bill Gates
Bill Gates announced he will leave less than 1 percent of his $101 billion fortune to his kids, aiming to ensure they focus on their independence and success beyond his immense wealth.
"It's not a dynasty. I'm not asking them to run Microsoft," he explained on the "Figuring Out with Raj Shamani" podcast. "I wanna give them a chance to have their own earnings and success, be significant and not overshadowed by the incredible luck and good fortune I had."
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson claimed she never received any earnings from her childhood TV shows, raising eyebrows about her financial ties with her family.
"I let my mama drag me through a lot of s---, but I think my breaking point was when she stole my money," she told People, claiming Mama June took $35,000 of her earnings following her appearance on Dancing With the Stars in 2019.
Aaron Phypers
Denise Richards' estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, made headlines after revealing her alleged six-figure monthly income amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.
Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on July 7, ending their six-year marriage.
Alix Earle
Social media star Alix Earle is also cashing in big time, reportedly earning $450,000 per Instagram Story post, despite facing some industry rifts.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ariana Biermann
Ariana Biermann is trying to establish her own financial stability while navigating family tensions stemming from allegations against her parents, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, regarding missing money.
In the premiere episode of Next Gen NYC, she alleged Kim and Kroy "took" her money to pay household bills amid their financial struggles. After facing the situation, they have reportedly cleared the air.
"I just continue to build up and make my own money, support myself as being a 23-year-old and just continue to try to take every opportunity I can to build back up everything," Ariana told Us Weekly. "I think I'm the [most] financially stable I've ever been in my life, which is awesome."
She added, "And my mom's doing great too. She's working really hard and has a lot of great things going for her, and my dad's working too — so everything's going in the right direction and moving forward."
MrBeast
On the other hand, YouTube sensation MrBeast admitted that despite his billion-dollar status, he has "very little money" after reinvesting in his content, even borrowing from his mom for his upcoming wedding.
"But sure, on paper the businesses I own are worth a lot," he added.
Kelli Ferrell
Additionally, reality star Kelli Ferrell is grappling with lawsuits tied to alleged debts.
"Kelli has not been served with any paperwork from Navy Federal Credit Union, which is an account that was shared with her now ex-husband [Chuvalo Mark Ferrell]," her representative told Us Weekly. "Due to her ex-husband currently being in the middle of bankruptcy proceedings, we cannot comment on this matter."
Meanwhile, a representative for Chuvalo said he "has no knowledge of any loans or transactions initiated by [Kelli]" after he was removed from all joint and business accounts during the divorce proceedings in 2022.
The spokesperson added, "We find it deeply troubling that [Chuvalo's] name continues to be invoked in matters to which he has no connection. This pattern of blame-shifting — three years post-separation and divorce — appears designed to divert public scrutiny from Ms. Ferrell's financial difficulties."
Brittany Cartwright
Brittany Cartwright highlighted the costly financial aftermath of her marriage to Jax Taylor.
"He stopped paying our mortgage whenever I moved out, and I didn't know that," she said of her financial struggles. "He's always paid the mortgage, and I've always paid all the bills. He was so far behind on our taxes before we got married — I think it was $1.2 million behind or something crazy. He was going to go to jail if I didn't allow him to put it on our house."