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Love-starved Princess Diana indulged her appetite for extramarital affairs during her unhappy union with the straying then-Prince of Wales – and palace handlers scrambled to hide the late beauty's flings to save the future King Charles from the embarrassment of having an unfaithful wife, courtiers have confided in OK!. "There were so many cover-ups with Princess Diana. There are so many things that happened that the public doesn't know about," a royal insider said. Photographer Denis O'Regan claims Kensington Palace pressured him to bury a photo he took of then 25-year-old Di at a David Bowie concert in 1987 – because she attended the rocker's show with her red-headed lover, Army Major James Hewitt.

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana made headlines for going to a David Bowie concert.

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O'Regan, Bowie's official photographer, recalls the People's Princess being "so sweet" as she asked if the "Modern Love" singer would want a picture with her. But he says his backstage snapshot stirred up a hornet's nest when her royal minders got wind of it. "The next day, my agent got a call from (the) palace, saying don't use the pictures because word had gone out about James Hewitt," O'Regan said.

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Diana was involved with cavalry officer Hewitt, her riding instructor, from 1986 to 1992 – and tongues wagged among the high-society set about the hush-hush couple. O'Regan explained to us the palace wanted to keep the photo under wraps because "they just didn't want Diana in the press." He added, "It was really (that) they didn't want to fuel the James Hewitt fire. So the more pictures that weren't out there, the better, because someone would have said, ‘This is her at the show that she turned up to with James Hewitt,' even though I didn't get the multimillion-dollar shot of the two of them together because no one knew who he was."

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana reportedly had an affair with James Hewitt.

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana married Prince Charles in 1981.

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