Prince Harry Is 'Nothing Like the Man I Met,' Former Friend Reveals
Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020 and embraced a new life in the U.S., but friends of the Duke of Sussex don't recognize the royal anymore. Since abandoning his role, Harry has publicly attacked his relatives and painted them as bigoted and cold.
"I had a sense, an idea of what Prince Harry was about. And the book he wrote is nothing like the man I met," Harry's ex-friend told an outlet under the pseudonym Edward Charles Featherstone.
In Harry's memoir, Spare, he complained about the burden of growing up in the royal family without being the heir to the throne, but the insider ended up being annoyed with the commentary.
"And I found his book Spare very, very disappointing because it's all about him being the victim when he's the furthest thing from a victim," Featherstone added."It really just says get over yourself, you're not a victim and you were part of a noble cause as the torch bearer of the Invictus and what you're doing now and what you're doing to your family is, I think, inappropriate."
Featherstone isn't the only member of Harry's circle who is disappointed in him, as many sources shared that Prince William and Kate Middleton don't want to see the duke. OK! previously reported a Wales insider shared the future king and queen didn't want to spend time with Harry or his wife, Meghan Markle.
“Kate may have grudgingly put the past behind her out of loyalty to the family,” a source said. "William can never forgive Harry for the way he’s thrown Kate under the bus."
The schism between the group was analyzed in Omid Scobie's most recent book, Endgame.
The dad-of-three has been “wanting to distance himself from his brother ever since Harry’s marriage to Meghan, whom [he] took a disliking to from the start,” the journalist penned.
Due to William and Kate's place within the line of succession, they continue to prioritize the crown instead of their rift with Harry.
“The monarchy comes first, always has, and if that’s being threatened, there’s a problem. A big problem,” another pal dished. “The royal family has gotten so much bad press lately, and it mainly stems from the feud between William and Kate and Harry and Meghan.”
Despite the tension between them, a source claimed the American-based royals contacted the princess and King Charles after the palace announced they were experiencing health challenges. A rep confirmed Kate had abdominal surgery and will step away from her public life until after Easter, while Charles went to the London Clinic to correct his enlarged prostate.
"The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health," the friend told an outlet. "The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes."
Featherstone spoke to the The Mirror.