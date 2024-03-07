Why Buckingham Palace Is 'Radio Silent' About Kate Middleton's Condition
Internet theories about Kate Middleton's whereabouts continue to trend online, but Buckingham Palace refuses to provide additional details about the Princess of Wales' condition.
As fans continue to ask about Kate's condition, a royal insider claimed those behind palace gates are also out of the loop when it comes to Kate's health.
A palace insider described the lack of information about Kate as "radio silence." Despite the source's perspective, a rep for Kate shut down any assertions about her well-being after "Where is Kate?" began to trend on Twitter.
"We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant," the spokesperson said.
Kate's time away from The Crown is felt by the British public, as royal historian Amanda Foreman believes the Princess of Wales is the crown's secret weapon.
"She is their MVP, without any doubt," Foreman told an outlet. "She is in so many ways the most like the late Queen."
"She's so central to the monarchy and the future," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith added.
OK! previously reported Dr. Tessa Dunlop predicted Kate's presence would be missed.
"Ever the picture of assurance and health, the Princess of Wales who often waved at the waiting press pack within hours of giving birth, is in hospital," Dunlop said in an interview. "The news that Kate has undergone planned abdominal surgery and will remain in the London Clinic for the next couple of weeks has been met with surprise."
"Recovery will take time, apparently Kate is unlikely to return to royal duties until after Easter," the historian continued. "William will have his work cut out; holding things together at home, managing hospital visits with George, Charlotte and Louis and amending royal schedules."
Before her operation, Kate was often praised for bringing a relatable perspective to the monarchy.
"Kate is the Windsor's workhorse and show pony, she is their class act and their everyday stalwart," the commentator continued. "She seamlessly and without complaint occupies a unique role as the common touch Queen-in-waiting."
Kate's demeanor reminded the commentator of Queen Elizabeth II.
"Effortlessly glamorous, it is easy to forget that this mother-of-three has undergone immense pressure over the last few years with both the death of the late Queen and the departure of Harry and Meghan placing additional responsibilities on her shoulders," Dunlop continued.
"The Princess of Wales' operation is a salient reminder of just how valuable she is, not only within her own family but as the House of Windsor's most reliable asset. Here's to a speedy recovery," she added.
