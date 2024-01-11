Royal Family's 'United Front 'Crumbled Away' After Queen Elizabeth's Passing
The royal family was once seen as being an intertwined unit, but in recent years, the image of the monarchy has greatly shifted. Queen Elizabeth was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, and her passing marked the end of an era — and potentially the collapse of the famous brood.
"Under the reign of Queen Elizabeth, it was quite secure, it was solid," royal expert Grant Harrold told GB News. "It was a united family and over the last couple of years it's literally kind of crumbled away."
Prince Harry left The Firm in 2020 before his grandmother's death, and Prince Andrew's alleged connection to convicted human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein continues to haunt the Windsors.
"They are just like all of us who go through different trials and tribulations within a family," Harrold continued. "But when it's the royal family, and there's a few people out there as we know that don't want a royal family, this just adds to their cause."
On Friday, January 5, documents from Epstein's case were unsealed, and it revealed a woman, referred to as Jane Doe 3, accused Andrew of groping her when she was a teen. Due to the nature of the claims, Andrew is expected to distance himself from the crown once again after losing his HRH status in 2022.
Harrold explained it will be the "closest you'll ever get to a member of the royal family retiring," and he has "very much retired from public from private duties."
"His focus is his family, his ex-wife the Duchess of York, and his own children and grandchildren," he noted.
OK! previously reported Prince William's friend revealed he is questioning King Charles' decisions after the courtroom excerpts were released.
“Of course. Everyone knows there is a s---load more stuff that could come out on Andrew. That’s why William was so dismayed by the leniency shown to him at Christmas. He is utterly bemused by his father’s strategy," the source shared.
“That’s not how the family dynamic works," the insider said. "Charles is the king, so William has to go along with it. But he doesn’t have to like it.”
Andrew was relieved of his royal duties in 2019 after Virginia Giuffre said she was abused by the Duke of York. However, he's still managed to make appearances.
“William and his father agreed, in 2022, that Andrew should be kicked out of the royal family. Having ripped off the plaster, you have to question his judgment in walking to church with Andrew at Christmas, especially when they knew the Epstein affair was all going to be raked up again a few days later," a former courtier explained.
Andrew has continued to attend important events such as Charles' crowning, in addition to being seen during their annual Christmas Day outing.
“It was significant that Andrew was allowed to wear his Garter robes to the Coronation," they said in reference to Charles' 2023 coronation. "That suggested he had the king’s support."
"There are not any mechanisms for throwing people out of things like the Order of the Garter, but it would have been easy enough to order him not to wear the clothes," the insider added.