Royal Family's 'United Front 'Crumbled Away' After Queen Elizabeth's Passing

"Under the reign of Queen Elizabeth, it was quite secure, it was solid," royal expert Grant Harrold told GB News. "It was a united family and over the last couple of years it's literally kind of crumbled away."

Prince Harry left The Firm in 2020 before his grandmother's death, and Prince Andrew's alleged connection to convicted human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein continues to haunt the Windsors.

"They are just like all of us who go through different trials and tribulations within a family," Harrold continued. "But when it's the royal family, and there's a few people out there as we know that don't want a royal family, this just adds to their cause."