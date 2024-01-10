Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Accused of Attending 'Faux Royal Events' After Moving to California

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of trying to keep up with the royal family, even though they left the U.K. in 2020.

"But perception is reality and they are royal to the people that they are trying to impress," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said in an interview, adding that the duo's Canucks game appearance was a "faux engagement," as the couple wanted to "maintain the perception of royalty."