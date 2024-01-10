Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Accused of Attending 'Faux Royal Events' After Moving to California
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of trying to keep up with the royal family, even though they left the U.K. in 2020.
"But perception is reality and they are royal to the people that they are trying to impress," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said in an interview, adding that the duo's Canucks game appearance was a "faux engagement," as the couple wanted to "maintain the perception of royalty."
Despite leaving The Firm in 2020, the Sussexes continue to use their titles professionally in the U.S.
"Their path has been very similar to Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York," the expert continued.
Ferguson was able to utilize her popularity in America, and she aligned herself with Meghan's current friend and advocate Oprah Winfrey.
"Sarah came to America to magnify her celebrity," Schofield explained. "To make money off her association with the royals. Sarah partnered with Oprah Winfrey several times, produced Hollywood films, wrote books, and even appeared as a product pusher on one of the home shopping networks."
OK! previously reported the Sussexes were publicly mocked at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7, and experts viewed the moment as a shift in the public's perception of them.
"When you start to become figures of ridicule, you are in trouble. When they first went out there, they were popular," Phil Dampier said on GB News. "When you when you've fallen out with the woke luvvies, and they're starting to take the mickey out of you, you know that your star has fallen."
Before the awards show aired, the Sussexes were branded as a "Hollywood Flop" by the Wall Street Journal and were included in The Hollywood Reporter's "biggest losers of 2023" list.
"Everyone's just regarding them as figures of fun," the commentator added. " And I think this year is that is going to be a real turning point for them."
"I think unless they pull something out the bag, they are in for a bit of a nosedive," he added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!
As the couple reevaluates their image, Meghan is expected to return to her lifestyle platform, The Tig, and promote brands.
"She did a Netflix Q&A at the end of last month that we’re just now seeing video of," Schofield said on GB News.
"And she says to the people that she’s interviewing that Archie just wants a camera for Christmas. And I’m sitting there thinking: all your husband talks about is how much he hates photographers," Schofield shared after the duchess revealed Archie wanted a Leica. "Do you really think we’re supposed to believe that Archie is a little up-and-coming photog? I highly doubt that."
Due to Meghan's career history, she could later be compared to the likes of Alix Earle.
“What you saw in that ad was, Meghan the influencer," she admitted. "I’ve said it once and I’ll say it a million times: Meghan is going to be an influencer because really what else is she capable of being at this point."
Schofield spoke to Daily Express.