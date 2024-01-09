Prince Harry Complains About His Castle Bedroom Being 'Less Luxurious' Than Prince William's
Prince Harry focused on his rivalry with his brother, Prince William, in his memoir, Spare, but the Duke of Sussex was criticized for his complaining in the book — specifically when he moaned about his childhood in Kensington Palace.
"My half of the room was far smaller, less luxurious," Harry penned. "I never asked why. I didn't care. But I also didn't need to ask."
Due to the Prince of Wales' place in the line of succession, the duke often claimed his sibling recieved preferential treatment.
“Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare," he continued.
The tension between the boys carried out into their academic years at Eton College.
"For the last two years, he explained, Eton had been his sanctuary," he noted. "No kid brother tagging along, pestering him with questions, pushing up on his social circle. He was forging his own life, and he wasn't willing to give it up."
In Spare, Harry painted the future king as ill-tempered and called him his "archnemesis," and sources close to William claimed he was hurt by the project.
“He absolutely f------ hates him,” the source told the outlet.
“Harry sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars, and William can’t forgive that breach of trust,” the pal added.
Although the princes had their feuds, the pair did experience some good times together.
"I think it’s exactly because the bond was so deep that the betrayal has been so wounding," the source confessed of their falling out. "They were the only people who actually knew what each other had been through."
"How would you feel if your best friend decided to reveal all your personal secrets to the newspapers?" the confidant asked. "Well, multiply that by a thousand."
Aside from William, one royal expert predicted Harry and Meghan Markle cut ties with all of the Windsors except select cousins.
"We have a situation where Meghan is hardly on speaking terms with any member of her family apart from her mother and one niece," Mark Boardman told an outlet.
"Prince Harry is not on speaking terms with any member of the royal family apart from Prince Andrew's daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie," he added.
On Christmas, the Sussexes' absence was noticeable, but Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were included in the festivities.
"The royals put on a show of unity at Christmas, with even Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, being allowed to walk to church and join them for lunch," Boardman continued. "The message was clear — everyone was welcome except Harry and Meghan."