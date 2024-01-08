Meghan Markle Is 'Desperate' to 'Correct Impressions' Made in Omid Scobie's Scathing Book
Dutch copies of Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, breathed a new life into the 2021 royal racists scandal after the text accused Kate Middleton and King Charles of gossiping about Prince Archie's complexion. Although Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't addressed the assertion, a royal expert thinks the Duchess of Sussex is disappointed in the revelation.
"She feels more and more bruised as the year goes on, Meghan is going to want to have her say. Whereas Scobie was a disaster, she's going to want to correct the impressions [that she collaborated on the book]," royal expert Tom Bower said in an interview.
The literary blunder led critics to wonder how the royal commentator was able to obtain the information in the first place.
"There's enough people around them and in their orbit who know the ins and outs of things," Bower continued.
OK! previously reported a source claimed the Suits star was “dismayed” by the news, and she “never intended” for their identities to be public.
Scobie initially blamed the mishap on a "translation error," and said he was “hurt” and “frustrated” by the occurrence.
“It's not for me to apologize because I still want to know what's happened,” he said in defense of the mistake.
After the "penetrative investigation" was published, the Sussexes were urged to publicly denounce Endgame, but the royal rebels have yet to release a statement about it.
“I think it would be a very good move on their part to state clearly and unequivocally that they have absolutely nothing to do with this book, if that is the case," Jennie Bond said on GB News.
“Because obviously as long as they stay silent, we all think, ‘well, you know, how could a letter between the King and Meghan Markle, how could that get into the public domain?'" she asked.
Due to the sensitive nature of the comments, the claims created a sense of concern for many Brits.
“There are unanswered questions and I think it would be very helpful if they answered," the reporter continued.
“If they could distance themselves from this rather nasty, snide book, it will be a good move because I don't really know why Omid Scobie has been so just plain unpleasant about so many members of the royal family, particularly Catherine, Princess of Wales," Bond added.
Aside from painting the Princess of Wales as a bigot, Scobie's words attempted to describe Kate as a Stepford wife.
“What is the point of belittling her achievements, calling them small, saying that we will go ‘wow’ when she does anything and we don't with other members of the family?" Bond pondered.
“In my view, she has quite a tricky role in life, a privileged one, of course, but quite a tricky one and she is playing a blindingly good hand and making not small achievements, but great achievements, particularly in child early years development," Bond continued.
Bower spoke to Closer Magazine.