OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle Is 'Desperate' to 'Correct Impressions' Made in Omid Scobie's Scathing Book

meghan markle desperate correct impression made omid scobie
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 8 2024, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Dutch copies of Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, breathed a new life into the 2021 royal racists scandal after the text accused Kate Middleton and King Charles of gossiping about Prince Archie's complexion. Although Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't addressed the assertion, a royal expert thinks the Duchess of Sussex is disappointed in the revelation.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle desperate correct impression made omid scobie
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to comment on Omid Scobie's new book 'Endgame.'

"She feels more and more bruised as the year goes on, Meghan is going to want to have her say. Whereas Scobie was a disaster, she's going to want to correct the impressions [that she collaborated on the book]," royal expert Tom Bower said in an interview.

The literary blunder led critics to wonder how the royal commentator was able to obtain the information in the first place.

"There's enough people around them and in their orbit who know the ins and outs of things," Bower continued.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle desperate correct impression made omid scobie
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle claimed an unnamed in-law gossiped about Prince Archie's complexion.

OK! previously reported a source claimed the Suits star was “dismayed” by the news, and she “never intended” for their identities to be public.

Scobie initially blamed the mishap on a "translation error," and said he was “hurt” and “frustrated” by the occurrence.

“It's not for me to apologize because I still want to know what's happened,” he said in defense of the mistake.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle desperate correct impression made omid scobie
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were urged to denounce Omid Scobie's book.

After the "penetrative investigation" was published, the Sussexes were urged to publicly denounce Endgame, but the royal rebels have yet to release a statement about it.

“I think it would be a very good move on their part to state clearly and unequivocally that they have absolutely nothing to do with this book, if that is the case," Jennie Bond said on GB News.

“Because obviously as long as they stay silent, we all think, ‘well, you know, how could a letter between the King and Meghan Markle, how could that get into the public domain?'" she asked.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle desperate correct impression made omid scobie
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry later claimed the royal family wasn't racists but guilty of 'unconscious bias.'

Due to the sensitive nature of the comments, the claims created a sense of concern for many Brits.

“There are unanswered questions and I think it would be very helpful if they answered," the reporter continued.

“If they could distance themselves from this rather nasty, snide book, it will be a good move because I don't really know why Omid Scobie has been so just plain unpleasant about so many members of the royal family, particularly Catherine, Princess of Wales," Bond added.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from painting the Princess of Wales as a bigot, Scobie's words attempted to describe Kate as a Stepford wife.

“What is the point of belittling her achievements, calling them small, saying that we will go ‘wow’ when she does anything and we don't with other members of the family?" Bond pondered.

“In my view, she has quite a tricky role in life, a privileged one, of course, but quite a tricky one and she is playing a blindingly good hand and making not small achievements, but great achievements, particularly in child early years development," Bond continued.

Bower spoke to Closer Magazine.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.