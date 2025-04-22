Machine Gun Kelly and Brian Austin Green's Feud Timeline: What to Know About the Beef Between Megan Fox's Exes
Machine Gun Kelly Dated Megan Fox After Her Split From Brian Austin Green
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox struck up a romance after the Transformers actress called it quits with her husband of more than a decade, Brian Austin Green.
Fox and Green first met while filming Hope & Faith in 2004 and began dating shortly after. They married in 2010 and welcomed three children before she filed for divorce in November 2020. They finalized the filing in February 2022.
Before their 2020 divorce, Fox and Green went through the same phase in 2015 but reconciled before the birth of their third son in 2016.
Meanwhile, the Holiday in the Sun actress found love again with MGK after they met on the set of the 2021 movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.
Although Fox's relationship with MGK sparked infidelity rumors, Green clarified there was no overlap and that they were not separating "because somebody cheated."
"Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her," Green said in a 2020 episode of his "…With Brian Austin Green" podcast. "We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special."
Brian Austin Green and Machine Gun Kelly's Feud Seemingly Started in December 2024
After news about MGK and Fox's breakup surfaced, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star dropped a scathing message for the 34-year-old rapper.
"He's in his 30s, isn't he?" Green said of MGK in a December 2024 interview with TMZ. "In your 30s, f---. Grow up. Like, she's pregnant."
Brian Austin Green Slammed Machine Gun Kelly Again in February
In a post on his Instagram Story, Green lambasted MGK after the songwriter reacted to an article about his relationship with Fox.
"Bro. Just be honest for once in your life," the Anger Management actor shared. "Stop caring so much about how you're perceived that you will try and drag other people."
Brian Austin Green Explained Why He Called Out Machine Gun Kelly
While at the Hollywood Virgin Los Angeles Magazine Book Launch Party on February 5, Green revealed the reason why he offered a stern message for MGK.
"That's not something that I normally do, but it just really at the time, really got under my skin to read about his sort of take on it," he told People, adding, "So I spoke my mind, but then I've since come to terms with the fact that I won't do that anymore. I'm going to shut up and just sit back."
Brian Austin Green Leaked Machine Gun Kelly's Alleged Direct Messages
Tension arose when Green shared a screenshot of the direct messages he allegedly received from MGK.
"Stop asking when our child is gonna born. You the FEDS," one message from MGK read. "Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking on my name in public."
The "Wild Boy" singer added, "You chose the wrong one to f--- with mr child actor. Go back to cereal commercials."
Green, who seemingly decided to brush aside the attack, wrote alongside the screenshot, "I didn't know ‘child actor' was something bad. Leo [DiCaprio], careful. He may be coming for you next."
The Wedding Band actor's fiancée, Sharna Burgess, also weighed in via her Instagram Story.
"That was about the equivalent of a dog p------ on its territory making it known it's back in the area. So eloquently put too. Bravo," said Burgess.
Machine Gun Kelly Added Fuel to the Fire
On April 4, MGK unveiled the new cocktail — which he called "Child Actor Margarita" — of his coffee shop, 27 Club Coffee.
"We put a childish twist on this margarita meant for those days when you just don't wanna act like an adult. 9021-OMG 😏 #27ClubCoffee," he wrote in the caption.
The drink's name, as well as the "9021-OMG" line in the caption, appeared to insult Green's early career and his time on Beverly Hills, 90210. Fans also suggested that the "Sour. Soft. Basic." description of the cocktail on the restaurant menu was also a jab at Green.