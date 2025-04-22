Machine Gun Kelly and Brian Austin Green's Feud Timeline: What to Know About the Beef Between Megan Fox's Exes

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox struck up a romance after the Transformers actress called it quits with her husband of more than a decade, Brian Austin Green.

Fox and Green first met while filming Hope & Faith in 2004 and began dating shortly after. They married in 2010 and welcomed three children before she filed for divorce in November 2020. They finalized the filing in February 2022.

Before their 2020 divorce, Fox and Green went through the same phase in 2015 but reconciled before the birth of their third son in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Holiday in the Sun actress found love again with MGK after they met on the set of the 2021 movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Although Fox's relationship with MGK sparked infidelity rumors, Green clarified there was no overlap and that they were not separating "because somebody cheated."

"Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her," Green said in a 2020 episode of his "…With Brian Austin Green" podcast. "We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special."