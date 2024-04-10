Meghan Markle Feels 'Not Wanted' in the U.K. 4 Years After Returning to California
Meghan Markle's approval rating in the U.K. rapidly declined after the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry moved to the U.S. Although the Sussexes are based in California, the Duke of Sussex is set to return to his native nation for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but sources wonder if Meghan will join him.
According to an insider, Meghan was "thrown back into an anxiety-fueled visit to England, where she feels like she's not wanted."
"It's now got to the point where Meghan doesn't want to come to the U.K. with the children. She just doesn't feel safe," they added. "The situation is now about whether the family should attend with increased security or Harry should go to it alone."
According to a report, Harry told Meghan, "I don't want to do this alone."
The insider claimed Harry doesn't want to "keep making solo trips to the U.K."
"He would prefer it if the entire family made regular visits to see his family and build bridges, but there is so much going on behind the scenes that it just isn't possible at the moment," they continued. "Both Harry and Meghan were planning to come to the U.K., but when the exact time and date of their appearance [at the Invictus ceremony] were made public, she started to rethink that idea."
OK! previously reported expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes the Suits star will avoid going to Britain after Harry lost his lawsuit against the Home Office to maintain his security privileges.
“Meghan isn’t obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it’s different for him. She’s asked for this,” the historian told an outlet.
“If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years," the commentator added. "On top of that, you have the issue of Archie and Lilibet — who are completely blameless.”
“The security would be decided on a case-by-case basis, they would make sure the trip was secure from the point of view of the U.K.,” he continued. “I think security could be used as an excuse not to come though.”
Aside from losing their personnel, the Sussexes were kicked out of their royal estate, Frogmore Cottage, in 2023.
“Meghan has every right to come but they have been thrown out of Frogmore and for a good reason,” Fitzwilliams said. “Spare and the interviews around it were horrible frankly. She has the perfect excuse not to come over because Harry has lost his security case.”
Judge Sir Peter Lane gave his verdict on Wednesday, February 28.
"The Duke of Sussex will appeal today's judgment which refuses his judicial review claim against the decision-making body Ravec, which includes the Home Office, the Royal Household and the Met Police," Harry's legal representative said in a statement.
"Although these are not labels used by Ravec, three categories — as revealed during the litigation — comprise the 'Ravec cohort': the Role Based Category, the Occasional Category and the Other VIP Category," they added.
The source spoke to New Magazine.