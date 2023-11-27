Prince Harry Has 'Plenty More' to Share After Release of 'Spare'

Andersen has written several royal biographies, and he theorized Harry isn't done telling his side of the story.

"There is plenty more for Harry to tell," Andersen told an outlet.

"For starters, I reported in my books Brothers and Wives and The King that it was Charles whose rather benign remarks about what a child of Harry's and [his wife] Meghan's might look like sparked charges of racism within the royal family," Andersen alleged.

"But Harry has thus far refused to elaborate on this episode, which leads me to believe there may have been other examples of racism inside palace walls that he may not be willing to share," he continued.