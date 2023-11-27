Prince Harry Has 'Plenty More' to Share After Release of 'Spare'
Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry done talking about the royal family yet? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multibook deal with Penguin Random House, but the couple has only released Spare and The Bench thus far.
Royal expert Christopher Andersen discussed the Sussexes' upcoming projects and whether Spare will have a sequel.
Andersen has written several royal biographies, and he theorized Harry isn't done telling his side of the story.
"There is plenty more for Harry to tell," Andersen told an outlet.
"For starters, I reported in my books Brothers and Wives and The King that it was Charles whose rather benign remarks about what a child of Harry's and [his wife] Meghan's might look like sparked charges of racism within the royal family," Andersen alleged.
"But Harry has thus far refused to elaborate on this episode, which leads me to believe there may have been other examples of racism inside palace walls that he may not be willing to share," he continued.
Although Harry dissected his rivalry with Prince William in Spare, Andersen anticipates the Duke of Sussex will later reveal additional intimate anecdotes.
"The tension between [Prince] William and Harry is palpable, and the resentment runs far deeper than anyone suspected," Andersen shared. "Yet it's not entirely clear why there is so much bad blood between the brothers. There must be far more to this aspect of the story as well."
Previously, Harry disclosed in an interview that Spare had the potential to be two parts.
"It could have been two books, put it that way," Harry admitted. "And the hard bit was taking things out. There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know."
"Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me," the famous redhead noted.
Since leaving the U.K., the Sussexes attempted to establish themselves in Hollywood, but their journey has been rocky. Per Andersen, the Sussexes' public failures in the entertainment industry could become a future Archewell production.
"There is much for Harry to reveal about what has been going on behind the scenes since his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died and his father became king," Andersen explained.
"And let's not forget that the Sussexes' adventures in the U.S. — their efforts at establishing their own global brand, coping with the pressures, having to deal with the opprobrium that has been heaped upon them — all of this is fairly rich material for any writer," he added.
Meghan published The Bench in 2021, and Andersen predicted she will eventually publicize details about her journey through the monarchy.
"Her autobiography will almost certainly be up next, and we'll have to wait and see if she can be as candid as Harry was in Spare," Andersen said. "I get the sense that there is some trepidation on the Sussexes' part because of the tremendous backlash triggered by the revelations in Spare."
"Conversely, Meghan must be chomping at the bit to, as they say, ‘set the record straight,’" he concluded. "There is also that insatiable desire on the part of the Sussexes to be in the spotlight and at the same time get paid handsomely for it."
Andersen spoke to Fox Digital.