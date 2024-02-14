Meghan Markle Defends the 'Talented Team' Behind Her Controversial Sussex Website

"There is a reason I have worked with Ryan and the talented team at Article for a decade: their attention to detail, their creativity and care, and the thoughtful approach to design as well as to the user experience," the Suits star said in a statement.

"They're not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities," the mom-of-two added. "They're a very special company. Plus they're Canadian, so I'm a fan."

Before the actress moved to the U.K., she lived in Toronto while filming the show Suits, and she's been open about her love of the region.