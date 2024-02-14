Meghan Markle Defends the 'Talented Team' Behind Her Controversial Sussex Website
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were slammed after they relaunched their website using the Sussex name. Although the Duchess of Sussex often ignores controversy, she decided to use the media attention to celebrate the people behind the domain.
"There is a reason I have worked with Ryan and the talented team at Article for a decade: their attention to detail, their creativity and care, and the thoughtful approach to design as well as to the user experience," the Suits star said in a statement.
"They're not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities," the mom-of-two added. "They're a very special company. Plus they're Canadian, so I'm a fan."
Before the actress moved to the U.K., she lived in Toronto while filming the show Suits, and she's been open about her love of the region.
Sussex.com utilizes the duo's proximity to the crown without being working royals.
“The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is shaping the future through business and philanthropy," the new platform reads. “This includes: The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, patronages, ventures, and organizations which receive the support of the couple, individually and/or together.”
Meghan's comments followed her recent announcement of "Archetypes" returning for a second season. OK! previously reported the duchess talked about her new partnership with Lemonada months after Spotify pulled the plug on her audio program.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."
"Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she noted. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."
CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer was also enthusiastic about the deal.
“We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to "Archetypes," and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon," Kramer stated.
"Meghan’s talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters,” she added.
CCO Stephanie Wittels Wachs was also excited about Meghan being a part of Lemonada's roster.
"As we’ve started development with The Duchess of Sussex, we are blown away by her collaborative spirit and clear vision, along with her deep desire to build compassion and community through this work. The Lemonada team felt immediate kinship with Meghan and the Archewell Productions team, and we are delighted to be working together," Wachs added.