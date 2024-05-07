Meghan Markle Is 'Totally Against the Idea of Prince Archie Visiting the U.K.' With Prince Harry
Prince Harry returned to the U.K. for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games without Meghan Markle and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and it doesn't seem like she's willing to let her little ones visit England in the future.
Tom Quinn claimed the former actress is "totally against the idea of Prince Archie" going back to to England.
"Prince Archie won’t be visiting the U.K. again any time soon – Meghan is totally against the idea," he reiterated in an interview.
On Wednesday, May 8, Harry will deliver a speech at St Paul's Cathedral, but Quinn thinks Archie would've motivated King Charles to end their royal family feud.
"Harry is beginning to think Archie might be the perfect person to help heal the divisions in the family," Quinn noted. "Back in the U.K. with Archie by his side, the old bitter arguments might well begin to disappear."
"Harry is undoubtedly becoming increasingly worried that his children will have no relationship with their grandfather or indeed with their cousins and he sees a way through this which will allow Meghan to stay in the U.S.A. while he occasionally visits with Archie and, later on, Lilibet," he continued.
According to the biographer, Kensington Palace was happy that Meghan decided to stay in California.
Now that Charles is tied up, Harry isn't expected to see Prince William and Kate Middleton while in London.
"William hates the idea of meeting Harry again. For Kate it’s different. She finds the idea of meeting Harry far less awkward just so long as Meghan isn’t around," Quinn explained. "Which is why, at Kensington Palace, there was a huge sigh of relief when it was confirmed that Meghan would not be accompanying her husband to the U.K."
"William and Kate have always attributed the change in Harry – from a charming if wilful boy to an angry young man – to Meghan’s influence,'' he shared. "Kate supports her husband, but still sees Harry as a troubled little boy who just needs attention and unconditional love."
OK! previously reported Richard Fitzwilliams credited Harry losing his security lawsuit for Meghan's desire to avoid England.
“Meghan isn’t obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it’s different for him. She’s asked for this,” Fitzwilliams told an outlet.
“If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years," the commentator added. "On top of that, you have the issue of Archie and Lilibet — who are completely blameless. The security would be decided on a case-by-case basis, they would make sure the trip was secure from the point of view of the U.K. I think security could be used as an excuse not to come though.”
Aside from losing their personnel, the Sussexes were asked to leave their royal estate, Frogmore Cottage.
“Meghan has every right to come but they have been thrown out of Frogmore and for a good reason,” Fitzwilliams said in reference to the couple's 2023 eviction. “Spare and the interviews around it were horrible frankly. She has the perfect excuse not to come over because Harry has lost his security case.”
Quinn spoke to The Mirror.