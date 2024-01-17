OK Magazine
King Charles Is 'Exasperated' and 'Extremely Sad' About Ongoing Feud With Prince Harry

king charles exasperated feud with prince harry
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 17 2024, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

King Charles and Prince Harry's relationship was greatly impacted by the release of Spare, and a new royal biography explores the complex nature of their bond. Robert Hardman wrote about their fractured relationship in his new book, Charles III: New King. New Court. the Inside Story.

king charles exasperated feud with prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry left the monarchy in 2020.

“Of course, the King is extremely sad about Harry and Meghan but there is a sense of exasperation, that he has done what he can and now he is King, there are many more things to think about,” Hardman penned.

The Duke of Sussex publicly shared intimate details about his life in the royal family in his memoir, and he painted his stepmother, Queen Camilla, as a villain within the monarchy.

king charles exasperated feud with prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry openly struggled with royal life.

OK! previously reported Hardman explored how Harry's move and Prince Andrew's downfall will impact Charles' reign.

"A common perception is that the King and his staff spend much of their time worrying about what to do with the two difficult dukes, Harry and Andrew," Hardman shared.

"In reality, however, the King has learned over long years of royal domestic trauma how to compartmentalize issues over which he has little control," he noted.

At the beginning of January, documents from Jeffrey Epstein's court case were unsealed and revealed the Duke of York was accused of groping a minor, leaving critics to wonder if Charles will respond to the claims.

“I think that the stress will certainly have an impact," Grant Harrold said on GB News. “The thing about the King is, he’s very professional. We have seen this in recent years."

“Losing his parents, he gets on with the job, everything that’s taken place with his brother, obviously they’re just allegations, but the King will still take it seriously," Harrold continued. "I don’t think there’s a sign in returning to do anything."

king charles exasperated feud with prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince William is rumored to be worried about how King Charles will approach Prince Andrew.

Despite Andrew's recent scandals, he continues to attend royal gatherings despite losing his HRH status, and Charles is expected to continue to support his younger sibling going forward.

“I think with families, there’s always sometimes with families there can be things that happen and families normally get together and support each other to get through it," he noted. “It’s really difficult though, because it’s just not going away."

king charles exasperated feud with prince harry
Source: MEGA

King Charles' reign was impacted by 'Megxit' and Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein scandals.

As Andrew's reputation declines, sources close to Prince William revealed he's worried about his father's decision-making skills.

“Of course. Everyone knows there is a s---load more stuff that could come out on Andrew. That’s why William was so dismayed by the leniency shown to him at Christmas. He is utterly bemused by his father’s strategy," William's friend told an outlet.

Despite William's rumored thoughts, he is aware of the structure of his family.

“That’s not how the family dynamic works," the insider disclosed. "Charles is the king, so William has to go along with it. But he doesn’t have to like it.”

“William and his father agreed, in 2022, that Andrew should be kicked out of the royal family. Having ripped off the plaster, you have to question his judgment in walking to church with Andrew at Christmas, especially when they knew the Epstein affair was all going to be raked up again a few days later," a former courtier said.

