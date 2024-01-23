Queen Camilla Brings a 'Breath of Fresh Air' to the British Monarchy

"Queen Camilla brings a breath of fresh air," Hardman told GB News.

OK! previously reported the biographer revealed the former Duchess of Cornwall doesn't interfere with Charles' relationship with his grandkids.

"She wouldn't want to be getting into the King's space with his grandchildren," Hardman said in an interview. "She’s not going to push herself. She's still very keen to maintain. She's still got her own family. That’s very important to her, and she appreciates how important it is for him."

"Normally, he's often there on a Thursday and a Friday. Obviously, the Waleses are within walking distance of the castle," Hardman explained. "He's never really had that sort of proximity to the younger family. Now, there's more overlap."