Queen Camilla Brings a 'Breath of Fresh Air' to the British Monarchy
Queen Camilla is a unique figure within the British royal family, and she has become King Charles' partner and anchor as he navigates his role as king.
Though she's been in the fold for a while, royal expert Robert Hardman praised the royal for her ability to bring a unique energy to the crown.
"Queen Camilla brings a breath of fresh air," Hardman told GB News.
OK! previously reported the biographer revealed the former Duchess of Cornwall doesn't interfere with Charles' relationship with his grandkids.
"She wouldn't want to be getting into the King's space with his grandchildren," Hardman said in an interview. "She’s not going to push herself. She's still very keen to maintain. She's still got her own family. That’s very important to her, and she appreciates how important it is for him."
"Normally, he's often there on a Thursday and a Friday. Obviously, the Waleses are within walking distance of the castle," Hardman explained. "He's never really had that sort of proximity to the younger family. Now, there's more overlap."
The royal commentator revealed His Majesty enjoys frequently spending time with the Wales kids.
"He's a father who loves his son and a doting grandfather," he shared. "One thing we don't see, and people weren't expecting, the King is spending a lot more time at Windsor than anyone expected."
While Camilla continues to support Charles personally and professionally, she is making sure the public is updated on his well-being after the palace announced he will have a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.
"He's fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work," Camilla told a well-wisher.
As Charles prepares for his operation, Kate Middleton is on medical leave until the spring as she heals from abdominal surgery. Prince William is expected to take a step back from his duties to care for the Princess of Wales and their three youngsters, and royalists believe Kate's absence will be felt.
"Ever the picture of assurance and health, the Princess of Wales who often waved at the waiting press pack within hours of giving birth, is in hospital," Dr. Tessa Dunlop told an outlet. "The news that Kate has undergone planned abdominal surgery and will remain in the London Clinic for the next couple of weeks has been met with surprise."
"Kate is the Windsor's workhorse and show pony, she is their class act and their everyday stalwart," the commentator continued. "She seamlessly and without complaint occupies a unique role as the common touch Queen-in-waiting."