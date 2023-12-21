Kate Middleton Did 'Not Resist' Carole Middleton's Push for Her to Date Prince William Despite The Crown's Depiction of Their Romance
Did The Crown misrepresent Kate Middleton and Prince William's romance? The popular Netflix series premiered its final season, and several episodes capture the Prince and Princess of Wales' love story, but one royal historian noticed a few inaccuracies.
"What is interesting to me is that The Crown did not shy away from showing Carole as insistent that Kate kept going," Clare McHugh told an outlet. "I think the only part where they faltered was when they had Kate resisting a bit."
Kate backed out of attending her dream school to go to St Andrews, which resulted in the Princess of Wales taking a gap year. Aside from starting university later than she initially planned, Kate was mocked for her decade-long courtship with William. However, McHugh alluded to Carole being committed to Kate becoming a princess.
"The two of them were as one all along," she added.
In The Crown, Kate is seen pushing back at Carole's desire for her to date William, but historical accounts don't align with the adaptation.
"If that's OK with you," Kate said in an episode."Because you've always had your sights on someone else for me."
McHugh noted she was "quite sure" that "psychologically Kate did not resist."
"They decided this together," McHugh added.
Biographer Katie Nicholl discussed Kate and William's union in her biography Kate: The Future Queen.
"It seemed every girl in America wanted to come to St Andrews to search out the prince. Kate would have read the papers," Nicholl penned.
"She would have known that William was going and that there was every chance they could be in the same program at the same time if she got a place to study there," Nicholl continued.
Although William and Kate began dating in college, the lovebirds had a chance encounter in their youth due to the proximity of their prep schools.
“Prince William, a left back on Ludgrove’s Colts team, came to St Andrew’s (Kate's prep school in Berkshire) to play a hockey match when he was nine years old,” Nicholl explained.
“William, like Kate, loved sports and was one of the best hockey and rugby players in his year," she said. "Of course, the arrival of the prince generated a flurry of excitement. It was the first time Kate had set her eyes on the young prince but certainly not the last.”
While working on the project, those close to Kate made it clear that the beginning of the Wales' connection was during their teens.
“[Kate’s friends] said, ‘Uh-uh, she didn’t meet him at St Andrews, she met him before she got there, while she was at school during her sixth form through some of her friends,’" Nicholl said in an interview. “They knew Prince William and Prince Harry, so there wasn’t any meeting.’ And that, for me, it changed everything.”
McHugh spoke to Business Insider.
Nicholl was quoted by Cosmopolitan.