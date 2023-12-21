Kate Middleton Did 'Not Resist' Carole Middleton's Push for Her to Date Prince William Despite The Crown's Depiction of Their Romance

"What is interesting to me is that The Crown did not shy away from showing Carole as insistent that Kate kept going," Clare McHugh told an outlet. "I think the only part where they faltered was when they had Kate resisting a bit."

Kate backed out of attending her dream school to go to St Andrews, which resulted in the Princess of Wales taking a gap year. Aside from starting university later than she initially planned, Kate was mocked for her decade-long courtship with William. However, McHugh alluded to Carole being committed to Kate becoming a princess.

"The two of them were as one all along," she added.