Biggest Celebrity Transformations of 2024: From Ariana Grande to Lindsay Lohan and More

For years, Ariana Grande has dealt with body-shamers who frequently commented on her appearance.

In November, fans expressed concern as the Wicked actress looked "much gaunter" and "very fragile" as she debuted her drastic transformation.

Speaking about the criticism, Grande said she has frequently faced disapproval throughout her career.

"I've been doing this in front of the public and been a specimen in a Petri dish really since I was 16 or 17. I have heard it all. I've heard every version of it," she told content creator Crazy Sally in a joint interview with Cynthia Erivo. "You're young and you're hearing all kinds of things."

The 31-year-old songstress added, "It's hard to protect yourself from that noise. It's something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you're experiencing it on, even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner and someone's granny says, 'Oh my god you look skinnier, what happened?' or, 'You look heavier what happened?'"

Despite the scrutiny, she has reportedly learned to heal, thanks to her support system.