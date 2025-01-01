Biggest Celebrity Transformations of 2024: From Ariana Grande to Lindsay Lohan and More
Ariana Grande
For years, Ariana Grande has dealt with body-shamers who frequently commented on her appearance.
In November, fans expressed concern as the Wicked actress looked "much gaunter" and "very fragile" as she debuted her drastic transformation.
Speaking about the criticism, Grande said she has frequently faced disapproval throughout her career.
"I've been doing this in front of the public and been a specimen in a Petri dish really since I was 16 or 17. I have heard it all. I've heard every version of it," she told content creator Crazy Sally in a joint interview with Cynthia Erivo. "You're young and you're hearing all kinds of things."
The 31-year-old songstress added, "It's hard to protect yourself from that noise. It's something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you're experiencing it on, even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner and someone's granny says, 'Oh my god you look skinnier, what happened?' or, 'You look heavier what happened?'"
Despite the scrutiny, she has reportedly learned to heal, thanks to her support system.
Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna surprised her fans with a massive transformation, accentuating her natural physique after undergoing major plastic surgery to "tone down" her look and reverse her past operations. She also lost weight and developed muscles while healing from the procedures, which included b----- implants removal, b--- reduction and facial fillers dissolution.
Christina Aguilera
Speaking with Glamour for the magazine's August cover story, Christina Aguilera reflected on her dramatic transformation after losing weight over the years.
"I have a maturity now where I just don't give a f--- about your opinion. I'm not going to take it on," she told the outlet. "It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people's opinions of me are not my business."
Daniel Day-Lewis
Seven years after Daniel Day-Lewis announced his retirement, the Lincoln actor was spotted on the set of Ronan Day-Lewis-directed film Anemone in October. At the time, the Oscar-winning actor looked unrecognizable as he prepared for a motorbike ride.
Justin Bieber
Before Hailey Bieber gave birth to their first child, Justin Bieber debuted a new look during an outing in Los Angeles. Deviating from his usual clean-shaven appearance, the "Baby" hitmaker grew a scruffy facial hair that made him look more mature.
Lindsay Lohan
After years of plastic surgery speculations, Lindsay Lohan made headlines again when she attended the New York premiere of her Netflix film Our Little Secret. The 38-year-old mom-of-one looked flawless and youthful while flaunting her "no makeup" makeup look at the event.
Commenting on Lohan's unrecognizable appearance, Dr. Kristy Hamilton explained the current "undetectable" look "is not just a trend."
"We can't easily undo aesthetic surgery like we can easily change a dress silhouette, so we are seeking classic, timeless beauty at all times," the doctor told Fox News Digital. "Patients now prioritize treatments that allow them to look refreshed and youthful without revealing that they have had work done. This evolution is driven by advancements in technology, techniques and a deeper understanding of facial anatomy, which enable results that blend seamlessly with the patient's natural features."
Rita Ora
Rita Ora debuted a brand new look at the Fashion Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall. Instead of her usual hairstyle, the "For You" songstress rocked her curly pixie mullet, enhancing her bold appearance.
Shania Twain
Regardless of her hair color and style, Shania Twain surely never disappoints her fans and followers. In 2024 alone, she debuted several striking looks, including a style that featured a long, bright red wig and messy pink hairdo.
Sharon Osbourne
"I can't put on weight now, and I don't know what it's done to my metabolism, but I just can't seem to put any on, because I think I went too far," Sharon Osbourne said of her new look after shedding 42 pounds.
Ozzy Osbourne's wife began using the FDA-approved type 2 diabetes medication with the help of diet and exercise. She reportedly decided to take the drug as she struggled with her weight for years.
Tamra Judge
An extreme plastic surgery helped Tamra Judge age backward — though she needed to undergo a lengthy process to achieve a new look.
"Taking you all along on my journey! I visited Dr. Donald Mowlds in Newport Beach, who works alongside Dr. Ambe, for a brow lift, CO2 laser, and a blue chemical peel. Seven years ago, I had a lower facelift but skipped the upper — like painting the house but forgetting the trim. Stay tuned for updates!" the Real Housewives of Orange County star captioned a video of herself on Instagram.