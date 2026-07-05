EXCLUSIVE Read the Paranoid Michael Jackson Letters That Reveal How He Went to the Grave Convinced There Was a Conspiracy to Kill Him Source: MEGA Before his death, Michael Jackson was reportedly paranoid that someone was conspiring to kill him. Aaron Tinney July 5 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Michael Jackson died from cardiac arrest.

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Source: MEGA Michael Jackson was reportedly convinced he was going to die at the hands of his enemies.

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A family connection led to the pop star's friend being introduced to Michael in 1995 during a trip to Disneyland in Paris. "Someone brought me to his suite, and I walked in, and he gave me a big hug," recalled the friend, who ended up traveling with Michael during the next two years on the HIStory tour. "I traveled with him around the world to over 40 concerts, having backstage access, staying in his private hotel suites," he says.

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Source: MEGA Michael Jackson connected with Michael Jacobshagen.

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Shockingly, given the accusations of sexual abuse which would haunt Michael years later, the close friend admits he usually slept in the star's bed – but that Michael never crossed the line. "He asked my mom if I could sleep in his bed, and I said, 'Why not,'" he reveals. "He would have his arm around me and kiss me on the head, but never ever did anything sexual happen. He was a grown man, but he thought as a child – and that's why, for him, it was absolutely normal." Michael's mental state deteriorated terribly as the years went by, reveals the friend, who visited him for the last time in April 2009 in Las Vegas – just two months before he died.

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Source: MEGA Michael Jackson was a 'broken man,' a source said.