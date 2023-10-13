Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Left 'Humiliated' After Their 'Laughable' Ideas Were Shut Down by Spotify

Spotify and Archewell's official statement depicted the split as amicable, but executive Bill Simmons has a different outlook on the pair. A source claimed their pitches were "laughable," and the pair were branded as con artists by Simmons.

“I wish I had been involved in the ‘Meghan and Harry leave Spotify’ negotiation,” Simmons said on his self-titled podcast after the news broke.

"'The F------ Grifters.’ That’s the podcast we should have launched with them," he complained. "I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories … F--- them. The grifters."