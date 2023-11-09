Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Feeling 'More Refreshed Than Ever' After Traveling for Weeks
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are feeling rejuvenated after traveling for weeks. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a step back from their public lives after a series of professional woes, but in recent weeks, the duo has been embracing their celebrity status.
Since September, the Sussexes have been spotted at various locations including Düsseldorf, New York, Portugal, Nevada and the Caribbean.
According to an insider, the Sussexes are now "more refreshed than ever."
“They got their bearings back and are focused and recharged and ready to get back out there again,” the friend told a publication.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were branded as "grifters" by Spotify executive Bill Simmons after their partnership unraveled, and the comment opened the door for more scrutiny. Despite their decline in popularity, the pal claimed the pair is more relaxed about things now.
"But they’re learning to lighten up a bit," they noted.
“They’re coming up with more content and they’re very excited about what the future holds,” the source continued. “It’s been a learning curve and their dream of making it big in Hollywood is still alive and well.”
In April, Meghan signed with mega-agency WME, and her pal revealed that she's working with them to help curate her career.
“Meghan has a new team around her, and they’ve been strategizing about what mediums will have the most impact," the source said.
OK! previously reported the Duchess of Sussex and WME are being mindful about the types of deals she will take.
"Meghan is signed to WME, Harry isn’t. They are dealing with the couple’s image, but Meghan is their only client," a source told an outlet. "There have been projects that have come in which haven’t been right for Meghan because it would mean she would be pulled away from Harry."
"Another project was shelved because it would have appeared out of character for Harry to be a part of it. That’s the dilemma they’re facing. It’s not easy," the insider explained.
Although many fans were introduced to Meghan because of her role in Suits, the insider made it clear that she's done with being on the small screen.
"There will be no focus on acting or building Meghan’s career around becoming a movie star," they asserted.
"Everyone knows that’s not the right path for a royal. She will be focusing more on charitable initiatives, speaking engagements, endorsements, and appearances," the insider concluded. "Think what the royal family does in England, but in the U.S. and bigger."
