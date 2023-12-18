Meghan Markle Jokes About Prince Archie Wanting an Expensive Leica Camera for Christmas

"Inspiration runs deep," Meghan said as she moderated the premier for Misan Harriman's new film, The After. “Our four-and-a-half-year-old son – he would say 'I'm not four, I'm four and a half' – Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us.”

The Leica SL2 with Leica Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH Lens retails for $7,895.00, making it not an ideal toy for a toddler.

"He said 'But it's not a Leica like Misan's?'" Meghan said. "[I was like], 'You are not getting a Leica, not even for Christmas.' So thank you for the inspiration across the board!"