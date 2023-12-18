Meghan Markle Jokes About Prince Archie Wanting an Expensive Leica Camera for Christmas
Prince Archie might live in the U.S., but the youngster still has royal taste! Meghan Markle revealed during a film premiere that her son, Archie, has a knack for videography, but he'd prefer a luxury tool to take snapshots of his family.
"Inspiration runs deep," Meghan said as she moderated the premier for Misan Harriman's new film, The After. “Our four-and-a-half-year-old son – he would say 'I'm not four, I'm four and a half' – Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us.”
The Leica SL2 with Leica Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH Lens retails for $7,895.00, making it not an ideal toy for a toddler.
"He said 'But it's not a Leica like Misan's?'" Meghan said. "[I was like], 'You are not getting a Leica, not even for Christmas.' So thank you for the inspiration across the board!"
OK! previously reported a body language expert noticed the Suits star's demeanor was reserved during the panel.
"We shouldn't underestimate the effort Meghan is putting in to look poised and confident here, but despite that, I think she still ends up looking tense," Judi James told an outlet.
"Director chairs are notoriously difficult to sit in, with just a small foot ledge that only works if you're either very tall or wearing flat casual boots but Meghan is neither, meaning her elegantly folded legs and the way her feet are positioned in her heeled shoes would have required some thought and effort," she noted.
The duchess sported a coffee-toned ensemble as she paid attention to Harriman's words.
"Her brown outfit looks deliberately low-key and her overall pose is an unusual one for Meghan when she appears on any stage," James explained. "Meghan is such a keen and talented speaker she is normally showing the look of a coiled spring, waiting to speak."
"Here though she is purely in quiet listening mode, with not just her legs crossed in a barrier but her hands folded on her lap, too," she continued. "Her facial expression looks pensive, with a rather sad eye expression."
Though the actress has a longstanding friendship with Harriman, she seemed stiff.
"When she does unfold her hands it's the gesture they form that really suggests some inner tension," James said. "Her fingertips touch each other point-on here, which is a polite-looking precision ritual without any trace of feelings of relaxation."
Although Meghan is slowly returning to Hollywood, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry have had a difficult year in entertainment. OK! previously reported the Sussexes' Archewell Foundation experienced a hefty $11 million plunge in donations from 2022 to 2023.
“It is most fiscally responsible not to continue to raise large sums of money with millions still in reserve," Archewell said in a statement. “In 2022, (The Archewell Foundation) focused on building out original programming that successfully launched in 2023."
Meghan was quoted by GB News.