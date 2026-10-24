or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Princess Eugenie
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Princess Eugenie's Relationship With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Has 'Cooled Dramatically' Amid Royal Rifts, Source Says

Split of Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Source: MEGA

Princess Eugenie is reportedly ghosting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid royal family rifts.

Oct. 24 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Princess Eugenie is distancing herself from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as tensions within the royal family deepen, sources tell OK! – leaving the Sussexes increasingly isolated following their return to Britain.

Eugenie, 36, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 40, have long enjoyed a close friendship with Harry, 42, and Meghan, 45.

But palace insiders tell us the relationship has "cooled dramatically" amid renewed scrutiny of Eugenie's parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, and Sarah Ferguson, 66, and their past associations with serial predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Image of Princess Eugenie is married to Jack Brooksbank.
Source: MEGA

Princess Eugenie is married to Jack Brooksbank.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider said: "The Sussexes had expected their friendship with Eugenie and Jack to flourish after they relocated back to Britain. Meghan had hoped the couples could arrange regular meetings and spend time together in Portugal, where both families have maintained property interests. Instead, the Sussexes have encountered unexpectedly little enthusiasm from Eugenie to link up, and she has essentially ghosted them since their return to the U.K."

The rumored change in heart from Eugenie represents a "significant disappointment" for Harry, sources tell us, as he has enjoyed a particularly warm relationship with his younger cousin.

Eugenie was among the relatives who maintained contact with Harry and Meghan after they stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Princess Eugenie maintained contact with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they left their royal duties.
Source: MEGA

Princess Eugenie maintained contact with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they left their royal duties.

Article continues below advertisement

But Eugenie's circumstances have become increasingly complicated amid the Epstein-linked controversies involving her parents' links to Epstein.

Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, 38, have faced scrutiny despite neither being accused of participating in Epstein's crimes.

And insiders say Eugenie is increasingly concerned about preserving her relationship with King Charles, 77, and Prince William, 44, amid the storm.

One source said: "For Eugenie, maintaining a publicly close association with the Sussexes could be interpreted within royal circles as taking sides in the continuing family dispute. She would much rather stay on King Charles' good side and secure her place in the monarchy, rather than risk that for a friendship with Harry and Meghan. And the same goes for her sister."

Harry's relationship with William remains strained following revelations in his memoir, Spare, and his and Meghan's previous public criticism of the monarchy.

MORE ON:
Princess Eugenie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Princes Harry and William's relationship remains rocky.
Source: MEGA

Princes Harry and William's relationship remains rocky.

Article continues below advertisement

The Sussexes have established a new home in the Cotswolds with their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.

Their return has coincided with renewed debate about their status after Palace guidance reaffirmed they remain outside the working royal family.

A royal insider said: "Harry and Meghan are genuinely taken aback by how distant Eugenie has become. They always regarded her and Jack as two of the few people within the wider royal family they could depend on, regardless of what was happening behind Palace walls. Meghan had imagined that moving back to Britain would make their friendship much easier to maintain. There was talk of spending time together in the Cotswolds, arranging weekends in Portugal and giving the children more opportunities to see each other."

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle established a new home in the Cotswolds.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle established a new home in the Cotswolds.

"But instead of the enthusiastic welcome they anticipated, they've been met with what feels like a wall of silence. Eugenie hasn't been making the effort they expected, and attempts to arrange time together haven't developed into anything substantial. That's been particularly difficult for Harry because he and Eugenie have known each other all their lives. Their friendship survived his departure from the monarchy, the fallout from his memoir and years of tension with other relatives. Harry never imagined that Eugenie would become another family member he struggled to maintain contact with. He feels bewildered that someone who once seemed firmly in his corner now appears reluctant to spend time with him. Meghan is equally disappointed because she thought Eugenie understood the pressures they had experienced and wouldn't allow the wider royal dispute to interfere with their personal relationship," the insider added.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.