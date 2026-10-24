EXCLUSIVE Princess Eugenie's Relationship With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Has 'Cooled Dramatically' Amid Royal Rifts, Source Says Source: MEGA Princess Eugenie is reportedly ghosting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid royal family rifts. Aaron Tinney Oct. 24 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Princess Eugenie is married to Jack Brooksbank.

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Source: MEGA Princess Eugenie maintained contact with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they left their royal duties.

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Source: MEGA Princes Harry and William's relationship remains rocky.

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The Sussexes have established a new home in the Cotswolds with their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5. Their return has coincided with renewed debate about their status after Palace guidance reaffirmed they remain outside the working royal family. A royal insider said: "Harry and Meghan are genuinely taken aback by how distant Eugenie has become. They always regarded her and Jack as two of the few people within the wider royal family they could depend on, regardless of what was happening behind Palace walls. Meghan had imagined that moving back to Britain would make their friendship much easier to maintain. There was talk of spending time together in the Cotswolds, arranging weekends in Portugal and giving the children more opportunities to see each other."

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle established a new home in the Cotswolds.