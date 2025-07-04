Behind the Palace Walls! Royals Diagnosed With Serious Medical Issues
King Charles III
Top royal King Charles III has recently been undergoing treatments for an unspecified form of cancer.
Prince Harry
Charles' younger son, Prince Harry, has revealed experiencing migraines, notably during a 2013 expedition to the South Pole. He was treated with an anti-migraine injection after a severe episode.
Princess Beatrice
Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice was diagnosed with dyslexia at age 7. She has since become an advocate for dyslexic individuals, emphasizing the unique strengths that come with the condition.
Lady Louise Windsor
Born prematurely, Prince Edward's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, had esotropia, a condition causing one eye to turn inward. After two surgeries, the second in 2014 successfully corrected her vision.
Princess Eugenie
Diagnosed with scoliosis at 12, Princess Eugenie underwent an eight-hour surgery to correct her spine, involving the insertion of titanium rods. Beatrice's sister proudly showcased her surgical scar during her 2018 wedding, aiming to inspire others with similar conditions.
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton has faced multiple health challenges. During her pregnancies, Prince William's wife suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness that led to hospitalizations. In 2024, she announced a cancer diagnosis, highlighting her resilience and commitment to raising awareness.
Sarah, Duchess of York
In 2023, Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with b----- cancer, leading to a single mastectomy. Shortly after, she faced a malignant melanoma diagnosis.
Andrew's ex has openly discussed her journey while promoting cancer awareness and the importance of regular screenings.
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia, the wife of King Felipe VI, suffers from chronic metatarsalgia and Morton's neuroma, conditions causing significant foot pain. These ailments have influenced her choice of footwear; she often picks more comfortable options over high heels.
Princess Charlene
In 2021, the wife of Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, contracted a severe ear, nose and throat infection during a trip to South Africa. Complications led to multiple surgeries and extended her time away from Monaco. Her health challenges have been a significant concern for the principality.
Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Diagnosed with chronic pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, Crown Princess Mette-Marit's condition has progressed, leading to daily symptoms that affect her royal duties. The Norwegian royal family has adjusted her schedule as the wife of Crown Prince Haakon to accommodate her health needs.
Crown Princess Victoria
In the late 1990s, Crown Princess Victoria, heir apparent to Sweden's throne, battled anorexia, leading her to seek treatment in the United States. She has spoken openly about her recovery, aiming to destigmatize eating disorders and encourage others to seek help.