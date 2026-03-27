EXCLUSIVE OK! Decodes the Super-Subtle Secret Signals Queen Elizabeth Used When She Needed to Be Rescued by Royal Staff Source: MEGA Inside the super-subtle secret signals Queen Elizabeth used if she needed royal staff to rescue her. Aaron Tinney March 27 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Queen Elizabeth II deployed a series of discreet signals – from shifting her handbag to spinning her wedding ring – to orchestrate polite exits from unwanted conversations, palace sources have told OK!. The late monarch, who died at age 96 in 2022, was renowned for her composure during decades of public engagements with world leaders, celebrities and dignitaries. Yet behind the carefully maintained facade, aides say she relied on a subtle system of coded gestures to communicate with staff when she wished to move on.

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Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022.

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The monarch's trademark accessories – including her Launer London handbag, Welsh gold wedding ring and even her lipstick – became tools in a quiet language understood only by those closest to her, allowing her to avoid awkward or prolonged exchanges without causing offense. A palace source said: "When she moved her handbag from one arm to the other, it was never just an absent-minded adjustment. That gesture was understood by her staff as a deliberate signal that she wanted to begin wrapping up the conversation, and it would prompt them to step in at the appropriate moment to ease her out of the interaction."

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Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth's trademark accessories include her Launer London handbag.

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"Everything about the process was designed to be as seamless and courteous as possible. An aide would intervene in a way that felt entirely organic – perhaps by suggesting that someone else was waiting to be introduced – so that the exchange could end gracefully without the other person realizing they had been gently moved along," they added. More urgent signals were also part of the system, according to those familiar with palace protocol. One insider said: "If Her Majesty ever set her handbag down on the floor, it was interpreted as a far more urgent signal that she needed to be extracted from the situation without delay. Staff were specifically trained to recognize that gesture as requiring an immediate response, as it suggested a greater level of discomfort or a clear desire to move on quickly. Because she was so meticulous about etiquette, placing her bag on the floor was something she would ordinarily avoid altogether. That is precisely why it carried such weight – it was a highly deliberate action that stood out instantly to those in the know as an unmistakable cue that intervention was needed."

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Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth reportedly set her handbag down on the floor as a sign to extract her from the room.

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The monarch is also said to have used her wedding ring as a signal during particularly difficult moments. A source said: "At times she would gently turn her wedding ring on her finger, and that too was understood as a quiet appeal for assistance. Those nearby who were attuned to her routines would pick up on it immediately and take it as their cue to step in, either to guide her toward her next engagement or to bring the interaction to a close. Nothing about these signals was ever overt or attention-seeking. They were intentionally understated – subtle, almost imperceptible gestures that required a high level of awareness from her staff, who were trained to notice even the smallest shift in her behavior." Even her approach to makeup could carry meaning, according to palace insiders. One said: "If she took out her lipstick and reapplied it without using a mirror, that was quietly understood as her way of signaling that she felt the engagement had come to a natural end and that she was ready to move on. To anyone watching, it could seem like a perfectly ordinary gesture, but to those who worked closely with her it carried a very specific meaning. It showed how even the most everyday habits could be used with purpose. What looked like a simple touch-up was, in reality, part of a broader system that allowed her to manage her schedule and transitions with precision and discretion."

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Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth allegedly used her wedding ring as a signal during particularly difficult moments.