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Why Madonna Is Being Slated for Her Huge 2027 Gig Plan: She's Going to 'Ruin One of the World's Biggest Festivals'

Photo of Madonna.
Source: MEGA

Madonna sparked criticism over potentially headlining Glastonbury, a source claims.

July 4 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Madonna is facing a huge backlash over plans for a major U.K. performance in 2027, with critics warning her rumored Glastonbury debut risks "ruining" the festival for longtime fans who see it as rooted in rock music.

OK! can reveal the 67-year-old pop icon hinted at a "bigger" U.K. show next summer during an appearance on BBC One's show with Graham Norton, fueling speculation she will finally headline Glastonbury at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

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Image of Madonna is rumored to perform at Glastonbury.
Source: MEGA

Madonna is rumored to perform at Glastonbury.

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Madonna had previously been tipped for the festival in 2024 after launching her Celebration Tour in London, where Glastonbury organizer Emily Eavis was spotted in the crowd.

Instead, she returned to the studio with longtime collaborator Stuart Price to complete her new album Confessions II.

Industry insiders and festival regulars have reacted skeptically to the prospect of Madonna topping the bill.

One music promoter close to the event told us: "Glastonbury is meant to be a rock festival at its heart, and booking Madonna would feel like another shift away from what made it special."

A longtime attendee added: "Madge is undeniably huge, but this is exactly the kind of move that hardcore fans think is diluting the identity of the festival, and which will forever ruin one of the world's best music festivals."

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Image of Madonna completed her new album 'Confessions II.'
Source: MEGA

Madonna completed her new album 'Confessions II.'

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A third source involved in live events said: "There is a feeling that Glastonbury keeps chasing global pop names at the expense of its roots – Madonna would be the clearest example yet."

During her BBC TV appearance, Madonna appeared to lean into the speculation with a playful exchange. She said: "I think I will do promo tours for a while and then, in the summertime, something bigger..."

Norton replied: "That sounds really exciting, I think I know what you're talking about... is it in this country?" to which Madonna responded: "It could be – why do you have to know everything?"

The singer has spent the past year focused on recording Confessions II, a follow-up to her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

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Image of Madonna hinted she will perform at something bigger.
Source: MEGA

Madonna has also collaborated with her daughter Lourdes Leon on new material.

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Reflecting on the process, she said: "Finally, when the tour ended, for the last year it's just been one big soundcheck. We have been playing in the studio. Hence Confessions II."

Her collaborator Price described her approach, saying: "She is a great storyteller. She is very poetic in the way that she writes. The studio just becomes a space to tell the stories."

The record also explores deeply personal themes, including the death of her brother Christopher Ciccone in 2024.

Madonna said: "I can't just make dance music about nothing. So that was really important."

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Image of Madonna's brother Christopher Ciccone died in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Madonna's brother Christopher Ciccone died in 2024.

Madonna has also collaborated with her daughter Lourdes Leon on new material.

The performer said: "She doesn't want to be perceived as my daughter taking advantage of her privilege. She has been very standoffish and working at her own pace, and I respect that deeply."

She added: "She said, 'Let's write a song together. I think it will be a very healing process.'"

Despite the criticism surrounding her potential Glastonbury appearance, Madonna's commercial momentum remains strong, with Confessions II expected to perform well in the U.K. charts.

The singer said: "I don't have any expectations. I have been doing this for a long time. You know, hope for the best, prepare for the worst."

Madonna rose from a strict Michigan upbringing to become the best-selling female pop star in history, redefining music, fashion and female autonomy through relentless reinvention and decades of chart-topping, culture-shaping success.

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