Charity Carson 'Needed To Report' Ron Jeremy After Sexual Assault Incident: Watch

Porn star Ron Jeremy faces life in prison for 35 sexual assault charges, and his pal of 25 years, Charity Carson, revealed why she decided to come forward after Jeremy sexually assaulted her at a Los Angeles hotel earlier this year.

“Well, I’ve been his friend for so long and for him to do that to me, I started thinking, ‘Wait a minute. Is this what Ron has been doing?'” she told Dr. Mehmet Oz on The Dr. Oz Show on Thursday, November 19. “This is not normal. I needed to make a report, I needed something to be done about this.”

The incident happened about six months ago, and Carson first went public with the accusations in June. Since then, Jeremy has reached out to Carson “multiple times,” she told the talk show host.

“He kept calling. I was refusing his phone calls,” she shared. “I think he knew what he did in that bathroom was not right. I was very disturbed by his behavior because he was trying to rape me in the bathroom and I fought. I think Ron was trying to call me to shut me up, to try to keep me quiet.”

Carson alleges that Jeremy “pinned her against a bathroom wall, squeezed her breasts and tried to force her to touch his penis,” Variety reported on November 13. Carson sued Jeremy for sexual assault.

“Plaintiff was frantically screaming and struggling to get away from [Jeremy] throughout the encounter,” the lawsuit states. “Eventually, Plaintiff was able to break loose and flee the room.”

Jeremy also faces assault and other charges in Los Angeles County Superior Court for attacking Carson and 22 other women from 1996-2020. The 67-year-old was arrested on June 23 following a two-year investigation and was held on $6.6 million bail. If convicted, Jeremy — who has pleaded not guilty — faces up to 330 years in prison.

Dr. Oz and senior investigative correspondent Mara Schiavocampo said “the alleged victims range in age from 54 to 15 years old.”

“In fact, prosecutors say that several of his alleged victims were minors, including a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old,” Schiavocampo added. “They say that the accounts were very similar, suggesting a pattern of behavior that Jeremy sexually assaulted or raped these women at parties or nightclubs. We could still see this case continuing to grow. Remember, this started with just four women, now it’s grown to almost two dozen alleged victims.”

As for Carson’s role in this case, her attorney, Marie Napoli, is hoping to get some “compensation for what she’s been through,” adding that “part of the healing process for her” is that she needs to “take back that control that was taken away from her.”

“This is a way of putting the record straight and say, no, you can’t do that to me. I’m very proud of Charity for what she’s done because her coming forward like this is not an easy thing for a woman to do,” Napoli concluded.