Will Tayshia Adams find her happily ever after on this season of The Bachelorette? Catherine Giudici sure hopes so!

“I am obsessed with her,” the 34-year-old exclusively tells OK!. “I was surprised that they brought new guys in. I thought they would bring back the guys that Clare [Crawley] dumped is what my prediction was, but they probably just went home.

“But Tayshia is so genuine, she is so genuinely happy and she is so confident about herself but in a humble way,” the reality star — who is married to Sean Lowe after they met on his season of The Bachelor in 2013 — raves. “She doesn’t gloat, she’s really cool to watch and she is obviously stunning. I have a girl crush on her.”

THE FINAL ROSE! ‘BACHELOR’ COUPLES WHO HAVE MADE IT PAST 1-YEAR ANNIVERSARIES

The mom of three notes that Adams, 30, is “present” with the men, and she isn’t afraid to “give everyone their time” during the cocktail party.

“I can’t wait to see what happens and you also don’t know what kind of guy she’s into. I am curious who she ends up with,” Giudici says. “She’s very eclectic. I can’t call it because I didn’t really show up till week four, so I can’t really call it this early but it’s fun.”

However, the Washington native predicts that “Zac C. will go far” in addition to Brendan and Spencer. “The thing about Bachelorettes is they are so intuitive, they know very quickly who their guy is, they know,” she explains. “They will say, ‘I know there are other options,’ but if she likes Spencer from the beginning, I bet Spencer lasts pretty long. As long as he doesn’t take a left turn or something.”

Despite Spencer ruffling some feathers right after he hopped out of the limo on the Tuesday, November 10, episode, Giudici isn’t super concerned. “I just feel like he doesn’t really care what the other guys think of him and he’s there for Tayshia, which we’ve heard every single season,” she says.

WATCH: ‘BACHELOR’ STAR SEAN LOWE & WIFE CATHERINE ADMIT IT’S ‘REALLY HARD TO STAY TOGETHER’ AFTER THE SHOW ENDS

Meanwhile, Giudici is getting ready to celebrate World Kindness Day — which is on Friday, November 13 — by partnering with Ivory soap for its “Acts of Gentle Kindness” initiative and the nonprofit organization Cool & Dope‘s 7-year-old Chief Positivity Creator, Cavanaugh Bell, to encourage parents and families to spread love and positivity and help out the elderly since they have been impacted by COVID-19.

“So, Ivory has started this Act of Kindness initiative, and Cavanaugh Bell is a little 7-year-old boy in Maryland that is trying to distribute these Ivory care packages in his community, and he really, really inspired us to do that in our household,” she gushes. “Obviously, the pandemic has been really, really hard on communities — especially the elderly — since they are super isolated during this time. We have put together Ivory body wash, Ivory deodorant, cozy blankets, cozy socks and puzzles to deliver to the grandmas and the grandmas.

“It’s such a great teachable moment for my sons to understand what we have,” she shares. “We have to help other people and so it’s been a really, really cool initiative that we have begun with Ivory, and we hope inspires other parents [and] other people, during this time to really look outward and see that you can do something to make someone’s day.”

5 FACTS ABOUT TAYSHIA ADAMS, THE BACHELOR NATION FAVE WHO’S TAKING OVER THIS SEASON

Giudici notes that it’s a “great and easy thing to do,” and she encourages her followers to tag Ivory soap on social media, so everyone can “see the ideas and just be inspired!”