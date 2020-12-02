Show them the money — or not? The Talk has named Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth as new cohosts, however, both ladies are earning far less than the $1 million a season Sharon Osbourne is getting paid, OK! has learned.

“Amanda and Elaine are both very nice, but no one is going to tune in because of them. Sharon is still the biggest star on the panel and getting paid more than double what the two new ladies make,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Sharon pulls in $1 million per season on the show and is the boss. It is impossible to pretend all the ladies are equal when one earns a lot more than all the others.

“This is the last attempt to save the show. Several big names were contacted to replace Marie Osmond, but no one was interested. Most people in the business know the show is on its last legs and don’t want to be the lady that finally killed The Talk. The staff likes Amanda and Elaine, but they are already sending out their resumes. Not one single extra viewer is going to tune in to see either of these ladies. Let’s be honest, neither Amanda or Elaine are big enough names to be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

TALK SHOW TRAINWRECKS! 25 CELEBS WHO TANKED AS HOSTS

On Tuesday, December 1, the talk show announced their new additions to the show in a statement. “Amanda and Elaine are accomplished and relatable women, whose talents and personality stood out during their multiple guest appearances this fall. They bring a fresh new dimension to the show and we’re very excited to have them join the panel,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said. “These five hosts together present a compelling mix of personalities and opinions that will continue to elevate the series and lead The Talk well into the future.”

Kloots — a fitness trainer — and Welteroth — a journalist — will join Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba at the table on January 4. The duo will replace Osmond, who left the show last season, and Eve, who revealed she would be leaving the show last month after four seasons.

The CBS show had dealt with its fair share of drama lately. First, Osmond was axed after Osbourne and Underwood threatened to quit the show unless Osmond left the series, Page Six reported. Ultimately, Osmond ended up departing to “pursue other projects” and spend more time with her family.

HOSTS OF ‘THE TALK’ SLAM KYLIE JENNER FOR LIP ENHANCEMENTS IN HEATED DEBATE

Then in late November, the outlet reported that producers and network executives were worried that the show is tanking since the ratings dropped to 1.5 million this year.

“The View has been growing at a huge rate during the COVID lockdown, and The Talk is literally the lowest-rated show in the whole CBS lineup,” the CBS insider said. “At one point, The Talk and The View were only 30,000 viewers apart … Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood’s plan of getting rid of Marie Osmond was clearly a mistake in terms of ratings and number of viewers.

“Nothing is working,” the show source added. “We are now the lowest-rated network program and we can’t get any traction. To lose more than half a million viewers in a year is catastrophic for a daytime show. Unless we can hire Gayle King, Oprah or Meghan Markle, the writing is on the wall.”

‘THE TALK’ HOST EVE CLEARS UP ‘HARSH’ COMMENTS ABOUT CHRIS BROWN’S RAPE ACCUSATION

However, one insider didn’t seem too concerned about the Emmy-winning show. “The Talk does better than the other competing syndicated daytime series. [It] is the newest show in the daytime lineup and other shows in the lineup have been on air for decades prior. Show producers and execs are not panicked and the show is not in jeopardy of getting canceled,” they said.

Only time will tell if Kloots and Welteroth can keep the show afloat!