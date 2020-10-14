Ouch! Taryn Manning slammed ABC’s hit series Dancing With the Stars and admitted she has no interest in competing for the mirrorball trophy.

“I’ve been asked to be on the [show] many times,” the 41-year-old told Page Six. “I have this weird phobia that [competing on the show] means you’re a has-been, and I never want to believe that’s the case. Maybe it’s my own stuff, but yeah, I’m definitely a good dancer.”

Meanwhile, there is a lot of drama happening behind the scenes. After host Tyra Banks slipped up and almost sent the wrong couple packing during the October 5 episode, she is still mortified over her blunder.

SECRETS AND SCANDALS OF THE SEASON 29 DWTS CAST!

“Tyra was warned after she attacked the staff last week to move on. Blaming others isn’t a good look, and it isn’t smart. There are literally hundreds of people working behind-the-scenes to make her and the show a success, and she keeps trashing them,” a source exclusively told OK!.

“Tyra just cannot let last week’s elimination error go. She brings it up in every meeting, but no one thought she was going to bring it up on-air during the live show again. At this point, the staff is close to revolting. Tyra is going to have a mutiny on her hands if she isn’t careful,” another insider added.

Banks even got candid about her error again during the Monday, October 12, episode. “Speaking of voting, we want to clear something up that happened last week when we were announcing the results,” she said. “Make no mistake, all of your votes were definitely counted and the correct bottom two couples were named. However, what you did not see was that there was a technical issue behind the scenes that caused the names on my cards to be listed incorrectly.”

BALLROOM BODY BLITZ! DIET AND FITNESS SECRETS OF 5 DANCING WITH THE STARS STUNNERS

The model, 46, noted that Vernon Davis and his partner, Peta Murgatroyd, would potentially be going home on October 5. However, Cheer star Monica Aldama and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, were really supposed to be in the bottom two along with Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe.

“There’s actually been an error,” the brunette beauty told viewers at the time. Banks called Aldama and Chmerkovskiy back up to the stage and confessed what was really supposed to happen.

“I’m so sorry,” she said. “This is live TV. I was reading my cards, but my cards were wrong,” she said.

Naturally, the mom of one “was livid” that she looked “like a fool” on national television.

DANCING WITH THE SCARS! THE WORST CELEBRITY INJURIES IN ‘DWTS’ HISTORY

“She is a new host and knows she is being judged against former host Tom Bergeron, which is why Tyra melted down backstage after the live show. Nothing like this ever happened in the 15 years Tom was hosting, and now there is a voting snafu in Tyra’s first month,” another source explained.

“Tyra suspects someone is trying to sabotage her,” the insider added. “Tyra was made to ad lib through the moment and was totally unprepared. When Tyra is out of her comfort zone she gets nasty and blames others.”