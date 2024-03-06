Buckingham Palace Urged to Release a Photo of Kate Middleton 'Sitting in the Garden With Her Children' as Conspiracy Theories Swirl
Kate Middleton is focused on recovering from her abdominal surgery, but experts think the Princess of Wales' team should post an image of her to shut down the ongoing rumors about her health.
“If I was her press secretary, I would be wanting to tell you something," royal commentator Hugo Vickers told GB News.
“Maybe some really good news when she’s getting better," Vickers continued. "I don’t know whether it would have been a good idea to have a picture of her sitting in the garden with her children or something."
Although Vickers urged Buckingham Palace to let the British people know more about Kate's well-being, he stressed that there is nuance within The Firm's decision to keep her out of the limelight.
“It’s a [terribly] complicated balance. If you feed the media enough, usually they will respect the boundaries," he noted.“But if you tell them nothing at all, of course they think they’re being deprived of information and they go into overdrive."
OK! previously reported the palace confirmed Kate will attend the Trooping the Colour in June once she returns to the royal fold, and her team isn't entertaining the speculation surrounding her whereabouts.
“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” a rep for the Princess of Wales told an outlet. “That guidance stands.”
Katie Nicholl told GB News that the royal is in "no rush" to return to work.
She also said that the mom-of-three could "talk about her health one day," but she is focused on "getting better for her family and for the duties that lie ahead of her."
On Wednesday, January 17, the palace announced that the mom-of-three would take an extended break from duties after an operation.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," an official statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the statement continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
As Kate focuses on recuperating, the Middleton brood will help Prince William care for the princess, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"The Middleton Family share an incredibly tight bond and they’re known to rally around each other when times are tough," royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told GB News. "In this instance, they’re no doubt doing everything they can to help Prince William take care of the children and ensure they remain happy and worry-free."
"It will have been unsettling knowing their mom is in hospital but there’s comfort in having family close at hand," Arbiter added.