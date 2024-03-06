Buckingham Palace Urged to Release a Photo of Kate Middleton 'Sitting in the Garden With Her Children' as Conspiracy Theories Swirl

OK! previously reported the palace confirmed Kate will attend the Trooping the Colour in June once she returns to the royal fold, and her team isn't entertaining the speculation surrounding her whereabouts.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” a rep for the Princess of Wales told an outlet. “That guidance stands.”

Katie Nicholl told GB News that the royal is in "no rush" to return to work.

She also said that the mom-of-three could "talk about her health one day," but she is focused on "getting better for her family and for the duties that lie ahead of her."