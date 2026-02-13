or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Cardi B
OK LogoPolitics

Cardi B Feuding With Homeland Security After Rapper Threatened ICE at Concert: 'Why Don't Y'all Wanna Talk About the Epstein Files?'

split photo of kristi noem and cardi b
Source: mega

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker spoke out against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at a California concert on Wednesday, February 11.

Feb. 13 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Cardi B didn't stutter when she took shots at ICE while on stage at her concert in Palm Desert, Calif., on the night of Wednesday, February 11.

The Grammy winner, who just kicked off her Little Miss Drama Tour, was singing a snippet of "La Cucaracha" when she suddenly asked how many Mexicans or Guatemalans were in the crowd.

She then proceeded to tell the audience, "B----, if ICE come in here, we gon' jump they a----."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @CartelWatchNet/x

Cardi B issued a threat directed at ICE agents during her show.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'They Ain't Taking My Fans'

image of 'They ain't taking my fans, b----,' the rapper told the audience.
Source: mega

'They ain't taking my fans, b----,' the rapper told the audience.

Cardi B, 33, continued, "B----, I got some bear mace in the back," as the crowd cheered, adding, "They ain’t taking my fans, b----."

The rapper's remarks call to mind Bad Bunny's decision to not tour in the U.S. in response to the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, fearing ICE would target raids at his largely Latino audience.

She was one of the celebrities who joined the Puerto Rican superstar on stage at his divisive Super Bowl halftime show on February 8.

Article continues below advertisement

Homeland Security Takes Aim at Cardi B's Past

image of Homeland Security responded with a reference to an old video in which Cardi B admitted to drugging and robbing men during her stripper past.
Source: mega

Homeland Security responded with a reference to an old video in which Cardi B admitted to drugging and robbing men during her stripper past.

Homeland Security was quick to respond to the "I Like It" rapper's anti-ICE statement, taking to social media the following day.

The agency's official X account wrote, "As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior."

The tweet was referring to a video that resurfaced in 2019 in which she admitted to drugging and robbing men who wanted to have s-- with her while she worked as a stripper.

One of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's underlings most likely penned the response.

MORE ON:
Cardi B

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Cardi B admitted to her past mistakes when the video resurfaced in 2019.
Source: mega

Cardi B admitted to her past mistakes when the video resurfaced in 2019.

The mother-of-four made the controversial comments during an Instagram Live in 2016.

The chart-topper addressed the controversy on social media at the time, stating her actions were "things that I felt I needed to do to make a living."

"I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit a perfect past, I speak my truth, I always speak my own s---," she wrote.

Cardi B added that the hip-hop culture she comes from is "where you can talk about about where you come from" and "talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are."

Cardi B Hit Back With Jab About the Epstein Files

image of Cardi B brought up the Epstein files in her reply.
Source: mega

Cardi B brought up the Epstein files in her reply.

Less than two hours after ICE's jab, Cardi B clapped back, "If we talking about drugs let’s talk about [Jeffrey] Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them. Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?"

The "Up" rapper's reply comes amid public scrutiny regarding the government's handling of the files related to the late s-- trafficker, who died in prison in August 2019.

During a contentious hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, February 11, Attorney General Pam Bondi fielded questions about Epstein's imprisoned accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick's ties to the notorious pedophile.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.