Cardi B Feuding With Homeland Security After Rapper Threatened ICE at Concert: 'Why Don't Y'all Wanna Talk About the Epstein Files?'
Feb. 13 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET
Cardi B didn't stutter when she took shots at ICE while on stage at her concert in Palm Desert, Calif., on the night of Wednesday, February 11.
The Grammy winner, who just kicked off her Little Miss Drama Tour, was singing a snippet of "La Cucaracha" when she suddenly asked how many Mexicans or Guatemalans were in the crowd.
She then proceeded to tell the audience, "B----, if ICE come in here, we gon' jump they a----."
'They Ain't Taking My Fans'
Cardi B, 33, continued, "B----, I got some bear mace in the back," as the crowd cheered, adding, "They ain’t taking my fans, b----."
The rapper's remarks call to mind Bad Bunny's decision to not tour in the U.S. in response to the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, fearing ICE would target raids at his largely Latino audience.
She was one of the celebrities who joined the Puerto Rican superstar on stage at his divisive Super Bowl halftime show on February 8.
Homeland Security Takes Aim at Cardi B's Past
Homeland Security was quick to respond to the "I Like It" rapper's anti-ICE statement, taking to social media the following day.
The agency's official X account wrote, "As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior."
The tweet was referring to a video that resurfaced in 2019 in which she admitted to drugging and robbing men who wanted to have s-- with her while she worked as a stripper.
One of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's underlings most likely penned the response.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The mother-of-four made the controversial comments during an Instagram Live in 2016.
The chart-topper addressed the controversy on social media at the time, stating her actions were "things that I felt I needed to do to make a living."
"I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit a perfect past, I speak my truth, I always speak my own s---," she wrote.
Cardi B added that the hip-hop culture she comes from is "where you can talk about about where you come from" and "talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are."
Cardi B Hit Back With Jab About the Epstein Files
Less than two hours after ICE's jab, Cardi B clapped back, "If we talking about drugs let’s talk about [Jeffrey] Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them. Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?"
The "Up" rapper's reply comes amid public scrutiny regarding the government's handling of the files related to the late s-- trafficker, who died in prison in August 2019.
During a contentious hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, February 11, Attorney General Pam Bondi fielded questions about Epstein's imprisoned accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick's ties to the notorious pedophile.