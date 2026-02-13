Politics Cardi B Feuding With Homeland Security After Rapper Threatened ICE at Concert: 'Why Don't Y'all Wanna Talk About the Epstein Files?' Source: mega The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker spoke out against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at a California concert on Wednesday, February 11. Allie Fasanella Feb. 13 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Cardi B didn't stutter when she took shots at ICE while on stage at her concert in Palm Desert, Calif., on the night of Wednesday, February 11. The Grammy winner, who just kicked off her Little Miss Drama Tour, was singing a snippet of "La Cucaracha" when she suddenly asked how many Mexicans or Guatemalans were in the crowd. She then proceeded to tell the audience, "B----, if ICE come in here, we gon' jump they a----."

Cardi B warned ICE agents during her concert, telling the crowd that if they showed up to take fans, 'we’re gonna jump they asses' and joking that she had 'some bear mace in the back' because 'they ain’t taking my fans.' I thought threatening federal agents was a crime? pic.twitter.com/Q6VhEsJTns — Cartel Watch (@CartelWatchNet) February 13, 2026 Source: @CartelWatchNet/x Cardi B issued a threat directed at ICE agents during her show.

'They Ain't Taking My Fans'

Source: mega 'They ain't taking my fans, b----,' the rapper told the audience.

Cardi B, 33, continued, "B----, I got some bear mace in the back," as the crowd cheered, adding, "They ain’t taking my fans, b----." The rapper's remarks call to mind Bad Bunny's decision to not tour in the U.S. in response to the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, fearing ICE would target raids at his largely Latino audience. She was one of the celebrities who joined the Puerto Rican superstar on stage at his divisive Super Bowl halftime show on February 8.

Homeland Security Takes Aim at Cardi B's Past

Source: mega Homeland Security responded with a reference to an old video in which Cardi B admitted to drugging and robbing men during her stripper past.

Homeland Security was quick to respond to the "I Like It" rapper's anti-ICE statement, taking to social media the following day. The agency's official X account wrote, "As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior." The tweet was referring to a video that resurfaced in 2019 in which she admitted to drugging and robbing men who wanted to have s-- with her while she worked as a stripper. One of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's underlings most likely penned the response.

Source: mega Cardi B admitted to her past mistakes when the video resurfaced in 2019.

The mother-of-four made the controversial comments during an Instagram Live in 2016. The chart-topper addressed the controversy on social media at the time, stating her actions were "things that I felt I needed to do to make a living." "I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit a perfect past, I speak my truth, I always speak my own s---," she wrote. Cardi B added that the hip-hop culture she comes from is "where you can talk about about where you come from" and "talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are."

Cardi B Hit Back With Jab About the Epstein Files