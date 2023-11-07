King Charles Stripped Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of Their Security to 'Control' Their Narrative
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry claimed they left the royal family in 2020 after the couple's safety was threatened, but royal experts revealed that there is more to their famous feud than the partners disclosed.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex initially announced that they would pursue an innovative position within the royal family, but their desire to become part-time royals was shut down.
"The Sussexes had either to be safely in the tent in Britain or cast away and castigated as comprehensively as possible in order to reduce the threat of them eclipsing the rest of the family,” a source told an outlet.
One of the concerns The Firm had was the Sussexes' popularity despite them being further down the line of succession.
“The greater truth is that Harry and Meghan make better headlines than the King[Charles] and Camilla or William and Kate,” the source continued. “The idea of them still being in public service but abroad and out of the control of the institution and dominating the media narrative just couldn’t happen.”
A source told a publication that Charles hoped stripping the Sussexes of their personnel would work in the royals' favor.
"A view was quickly taken within the royal households that everything needed to be brought under control. The removal of the transition funding, which [the former] Prince Charles knew was his son’s only lifeline to keeping safe, was considered a very effective way of trying to bring Harry and Meghan to heel in the U.K. But it didn’t work," the source said.
The source later alleged that the royals' response to Harry and Meghan's departure was taking away their protection.
"[The royal family] tried everything to make it fail, starting with the removal of security and then signing off on a 12-month assault by the U.K. press on Harry and Meghan and everyone in their orbit," the insider added.
American royal expert Kinsey Schofield discussed the source's assertions with an outlet.
"It is my belief that Harry and Meghan never intended to commit long-term to the royal family and the royals felt blindsided by their decision and distanced themselves to protect themselves from Harry and Meghan's erratic behavior," she alleged.
The podcaster later referenced what happened at Sandringham Summit — a family meeting held at Queen Elizabeth's home about the duo's dramatic exit.
"If it's true, that this was an incident that happened after the Sandringham Summit, then Harry and Meghan had already published a website without the royal family's permission, they'd already outlined what their new roles were going to be without consulting the royal family, and according to reports by [journalist] Camilla Tominey, they had already started taking meetings with streaming platform Quibi about commercial ventures," Schofield explained.
Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich then analyzed the monarchy's approach to the Sussexes.
"While the royals certainly are a family, they are also a very public institution. The issue of security and the misery it is now causing is certainly, partly a financial one," Fordwich shared.
"A clear majority of the public in U.K. polls have no problem with Harry and Meghan seeking a new life away from the monarchy, but that is with the understanding, from the overwhelming majority, ‘not at the expense of we the taxpayers,'" she added.
Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.
Sources spoke to Byline Times.