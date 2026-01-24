EXCLUSIVE How Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Princess Anne Was Left So Livid She Wanted to Strangle Sarah Ferguson Source: MEGA Princess Anne was reportedly so livid she wanted to physically confront Sarah Ferguson over scandals in the early 1990s. Aaron Tinney Jan. 24 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Anne was so enraged by a scandal engulfing the royal family in the early 1990s she came close to physically confronting her former sister-in-law, Sarah Ferguson, according to a new account that sheds light on the ferocity of feeling inside the House of Windsor.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Anne was so mad she allegedly wanted to strangle Sarah Ferguson.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! can reveal the episode unfolded in August 1992, at the height of the collapse of Ferguson's marriage to the now former Prince Andrew, 65, when photographs emerged showing the Duchess of York sunbathing in the south of France with her American financial adviser John Bryan. The images, including shots of Bryan kissing and sucking Ferguson's toes, detonated a media storm and plunged the royal family into acute embarrassment.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson's scandal with John Bryan allegedly contributed to the collapse of her marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, Ferguson, now 66, had traveled to Balmoral to be with Andrew and other members of the family when the photographs hit the front pages. According to the royal author Andrew Lownie, the reaction around the breakfast table was explosive. Writing in his book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, Lownie described how Ferguson came into the room to find her in-laws reading the coverage and immediately fled. "She entered the breakfast room to find everyone reading the story and fled," Lownie wrote. "One person, who was present, told the duchess's biographer Chris Hutchins that the Princess Royal 'came close to throttling' Sarah, and at dinner told her what she thought of her: 'There was not one voice raised against Anne. [ex] Prince Andrew's anger melted into sadness, and he buried himself in the special reports compiled for the Queen, which she did not hesitate to let him read.'"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

For Anne, known for her plain speaking and unsentimental approach to duty, the scandal represented a personal and institutional betrayal. Sources familiar with the period say she saw the photographs as reckless behavior that compounded pressure on a monarchy already reeling from marital breakdowns and public scrutiny. One said: "Anne had little tolerance for explanations or justifications. She felt Sarah's behavior had plunged the wider family into unnecessary turmoil and embarrassment, and she did not hesitate to make her anger and disapproval unmistakably clear to those around her." A servant present at Balmoral during the episode offered a stark assessment of Ferguson's demeanor. Sarah, the flunkie said, "acted in the strangest way," adding: "You would have thought she was the person wronged, as if she had every right to go on holiday with another man, kiss and cuddle him, and the only person who had behaved wrongly were the photographer and the editors of the newspapers who had published the pictures."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Anne allegedly said Sarah Ferguson's scandal represented institutional betrayal.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew formally separated in 1992.