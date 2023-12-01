Kate Middleton and Prince William Dodge Questions About Meghan Markle Biographer's New Book

"Have you got a comment about Omid Scobie's book?" a journalist yelled at the partners as they prepared to walk the red carpet. Despite Scobie's negative portrayal of the Wales, the duo refrained from commenting.

In a recent interview, Scobie minimized Kate's contribution to the monarchy.

"In the coverage of Kate we infantilize her massively so the bar is always lower," the author stated.

"The small achievements that we’ve seen from the Princess of Wales wouldn’t perhaps be noticed if it was from another member of the royal family, but with Kate it’s like ‘wow,'" he added.