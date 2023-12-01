Kate Middleton and Prince William Dodge Questions About Meghan Markle Biographer's New Book
Kate Middleton and Prince William are keeping calm and carrying on after Omid Scobie slammed the couple in his new book, Endgame. The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at the Royal Variety Performance in London on Thursday, November 30, and reporters didn't hesitate to ask the royals about the scathing "investigation."
"Have you got a comment about Omid Scobie's book?" a journalist yelled at the partners as they prepared to walk the red carpet. Despite Scobie's negative portrayal of the Wales, the duo refrained from commenting.
In a recent interview, Scobie minimized Kate's contribution to the monarchy.
"In the coverage of Kate we infantilize her massively so the bar is always lower," the author stated.
"The small achievements that we’ve seen from the Princess of Wales wouldn’t perhaps be noticed if it was from another member of the royal family, but with Kate it’s like ‘wow,'" he added.
OK! previously reported Scobie accused the future king of leaking negative stories about Prince Harry to the British press.
"He's sharing private information about his brother that ended up on the front page of a newspaper not long later," Scobie told Maggie Rulli on Good Morning America. "And these are things that have caused irreparable damage in the relations between each other."
In the royal expert's analysis of William, he labeled him as a "company man" who prioritized the crown.
"We've seen the kind of emergence of a man who is much harder, who seems to have embraced and embodied the royal institution," Scobie continued.
A source close to the future king called the assertion the “very opposite” of the truth.
"He has always been very tight-lipped when it comes to his family and made clear to anyone within his orbit that he would not do ‘deals’ with the media," they noted.
Due to Scobie's years of covering the monarchy, sources were concerned readers would assume his project was factual rather than an opinion.
“It’s one thing writing a critique of the royal family. That’s freedom of expression," the source explained. "But it’s another thing to peddle conspiracy theories dressed up as fact."
"The suggestion that [royal aides] were briefing negative stories [about Harry and Meghan] is totally fabricated," they shared. "It just didn’t happen. The truth is that everyone was walking on eggshells practically from the engagement trying to keep them happy.”
In the docuseries Harry & Meghan, Meghan Markle called her sister-in-law "formal," and the pages of Endgame paint a similar picture.
The writer referred to the Princess of Wales as "cold" and criticized their advocacy work.
“That will really wind William up. He’s immensely proud of what his wife has achieved," the source revealed when dissecting Endgame's excerpts. "The princess has been the driving force behind a great deal of their work, particularly when it comes to bettering mental health.”
Scobie spoke to The Times.