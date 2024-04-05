Meghan Markle Will Be 'Onto a New Project in 6 Months' After Launching Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard
Meghan Markle launched her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, but biographer Angela Levin thinks the Duchess of Sussex will be ''onto a new project in six months."
Levin told GB News she believes the former actress is "trembling for more and more" opportunities.
OK! previously reported royal expert Tom Quinn speculated that Prince Harry has his reservations about Meghan's latest endeavor.
"Harry thinks the new brand is a great idea because it’s Meghan’s idea – he’s still so loved up that she can do no wrong in his eyes," Quinn told an outlet. "But we have to remember that he grew up in a family that would’ve looked down on this kind of commercial enterprise, so there is a part of Harry that’s uncomfortable, which is why we are unlikely to see Harry personally baking cakes or demonstrating kitchen utensils."
According to reports, American Riviera Orchard will sell home decor and kitchen items including decanters, napkin rings, cutlery, table linens, placemats, napkins and cookbooks.
Although the business' Instagram account gained over 500,000 followers, the former actress was criticized for launching it the same day as the Diana Awards.
"It’s really significant that Meghan‘s new American Riviera Orchard brand was launched on the same date as the Diana Awards – Meghan has always seen herself as Diana’s heir," Quinn said. "She sees herself as suffering because of the media, just as she feels Diana suffered, but on this side of the pond at least, there will be a huge amount of criticism that she is just trying to cash in on Diana’s legacy."
Aside from American Riviera Orchard, the Duchess of Sussex revealed in February that she found a new home for her podcast, "Archetypes," after Spotify decided to pull the plug on it in 2023.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."
"Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she noted. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."
Lemonada's CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer celebrated the collaboration in a statement.
“We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to "Archetypes," and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon," Kramer stated.
"Meghan’s talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters,” she added.