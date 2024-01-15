Prince Harry's Attack on Kate Middleton Was the 'Lowest of the Low' for Prince William
Prince Harry threw several jabs at his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, in his tell-all docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The Duke of Sussex attempted to paint his union as full of romance, but his comment was made at the Princess of Wales and Prince William's expense.
"I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with," Harry said. "The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart."
"And my mom certainly made most of her decisions — if not all of them — from her heart," he continued. "And I am my mother's son."
Many viewers assumed Harry was discussing the duo’s union, which shocked both fans and insiders.
An insider was quoted in Robert Hardman's new book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, and shared that the Prince of Wales' was disappointed by the Netflix program.
"On top of all the other breaches of trust, here was Harry making a blatant attack on Catherine," Hardman wrote. "For William, this was the lowest of the low.'"
OK! previously reported the clip from the program went viral on TikTok last year, and social media users were annoyed by the assertion.
"Not only did he marry for love, he married SMART," one user wrote.
"You can absolutely tell they're in love because it's the little gestures not the big ones that show how they feel about each other," another added.
"PW married his soulmate, his best friend, his confidant, his no.1 supporter, the love of his life! period," someone else commented.
Royal expert Robert Jobson criticized Harry's claims, and he later pointed out the number of royal marriages that were rooted in more modern values such as companionship and friendship.
"To say the King and Prince of Wales don't love their wives and only married them because they fitted the mold is simply not true," Jobson said in an interview. "The Queen and Prince Philip married for love. Harry is putting one and one together and making five."
"His mother and father, Diana and Charles, were an issue," Jobson noted. "But I think there was love there at the start but that marriage was doomed, unfortunately. There was affection but Charles loved somebody else."
"Ultimately I don't think it's true what Harry is saying," he doubled down. "Edward married for Love. Andrew married for love so I don't get what point he is making."
In the same Netflix original project, Harry attempted to paint his spouse, Meghan Markle, as a Princess Diana 2.0.
“She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her,” he gushed. “To see another woman in my life go through this feeding frenzy…that’s hard.”
“I accept there will be people around the world who fundamentally disagree with what I’ve done and how I’ve done it, but I knew I had to do everything I could to protect my family, especially after what happened to my mom,” he said. “I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”