Prince William’s Cheating Scandal 'Will Never Go Away' Despite There Being 'No Truth' to It

"Unfortunately, if a rumor's left to kind of do its own thing it can run 20 laps around the world before you even think about what [and] how you want to kind of address it," the royal expert said in an interview.

Tabloids in the U.S. and U.K. published headlines alluding to William having an extramarital relationship with longtime friend and Marchioness of Cholmondeley Rose Hanbury, but the future king didn't publicly acknowledge it.

"They never addressed it, so those rumors will never go away even though there's no truth to suggest that they are true," Scobie stated.