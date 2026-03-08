EXCLUSIVE 'Morbid' Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Driving Himself Mad With Reality He'll Never Get a State Funeral Like Charles Source: MEGA Former Prince Andrew is reportedly obsessing over not having grand funeral like King Charles. Aaron Tinney March 8 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was accused of passing sensitive information to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew's arrest followed renewed scrutiny over emails in the newly released Epstein files suggesting he may have shared confidential material during his tenure as U.K. Trade Envoy. As the investigation unfolds, Andrew has retreated from Royal Lodge to Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate, with plans to relocate to Marsh Farm once renovations are complete. An insider said: "Andrew has started dwelling heavily on questions of legacy and reputation. He is thinking less about the immediate headlines and more about the long arc of how history will judge him. What seems to trouble him most is the dawning awareness that he will not be granted the kind of ceremonial send-off reserved for a sovereign like Charles will be."

Source: MEGA Former Prince Andrew retreated from Royal Lodge to Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate.

"The contrast between what he once assumed was inevitable and what now appears realistic has shaken him more than he lets on. There was a time when he fully expected a grand, choreographed farewell – a service at St George's Chapel, military precision, national coverage and the symbolism of flags lowered across the country. In his mind, that was simply part of being a senior royal. But since the arrest and the loss of his titles and patronages, that vision has become a joke. It has forced him into an uncomfortable reckoning with how dramatically his standing has diminished, and that realization has been deeply unsettling for him," the insider dished. Friends say Andrew's psychological well-being has become an increasing source of anxiety for those around him, particularly in the wake of his arrest and the steady erosion of his public standing. One source said: "There is a sense that Andrew is struggling to fully process the scale of what has happened to him. Memories of riding out and waving at members of the public are long gone for him."

Source: MEGA Former Prince Andrew is allegedly expecting a grand funeral.

"They now feel like part of a bygone era – a time when he was greeted with deference and applause rather than scrutiny. Andrew was always vain and arrogant, and in many ways still is, and these character traits are making it very difficult to accept what has happened to him," they added. Some palace insiders say King Charles has pushed Andrew "too far" by stripping him of his royal titles and forcing him out of his $40 million, 31-room Royal Lodge home.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew lost his royal titles in the wake of the Epstein Files.