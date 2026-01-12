NEWS Nikki Glaser Quickly Honored Rob Reiner at the Golden Globes 1 Month After Hollywood Legend's Tragic Murder Source: mega; Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. The host gave a nod to the late director's cult classic 'This Is Spinal Tap.' Allie Fasanella Jan. 12 2026, Published 10:49 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Nikki Glaser closed out the 2026 Golden Globes with a tribute to Rob Reiner almost one month after he and his wife, Michele, were tragically murdered. As she wrapped up the show on Sunday, January 11, the host donned a This Is Spinal Tap baseball cap and referenced two lines from the 1984 cult classic directed by the legendary Hollywood filmmaker. "That’s our show. This one went to 11," the comedian said. "Thank you guys for an amazing night, and I hope we found the line between clever and stupid."

Source: CBS The comedian wore a 'Spinal Tap' hat, referencing a beloved Rob Reiner film.

Ahead of the annual awards ceremony, Glaser told an outlet on Thursday, January 8, that she would be honoring Reiner "in [her] own way," as the Globes doesn't include an "in memoriam" segment. "I have something planned," she shared, describing the tribute as "delicate."

Nikki Glaser gives nod to Rob Reiner with Spinal Tap cap to close out #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/b9rkn8O134 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) January 12, 2026 Source: @deadline/x Nikki Glaser closed out the Golden Globes with a tribute to Rob Reiner.

What Happened to Rob and Michele Reiner?

Source: @jakereiner/instagram;mega Rob Reiner's son Nick allegedly murdered his parents.

Nick Reiner's Family Has Cut Him Off

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Nick Reiner has reportedly been cut off by his family.

Nick — who has two siblings, Jake, 34, and Romy, 28 — is being represented by a public defender after his high-profile attorney, Alan Jackson, abruptly dropped his case at a court hearing on Wednesday, January 7. It's rumored the family cut Nick off due to his ongoing "erratic" and "threatening" behavior behind bars in recent weeks, and his unwillingness to cooperate with his legal team. An insider told Rob Shuter's Substack, "Nick refused to meet with us. He lashed out at staff, ignored our advice, and seemed completely detached from reality. It became impossible to defend him effectively."

Alan Jackson Told the Public They Shouldn't 'Rush to Judgement'