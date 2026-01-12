Nikki Glaser Quickly Honored Rob Reiner at the Golden Globes 1 Month After Hollywood Legend's Tragic Murder
Jan. 12 2026, Published 10:49 a.m. ET
Nikki Glaser closed out the 2026 Golden Globes with a tribute to Rob Reiner almost one month after he and his wife, Michele, were tragically murdered.
As she wrapped up the show on Sunday, January 11, the host donned a This Is Spinal Tap baseball cap and referenced two lines from the 1984 cult classic directed by the legendary Hollywood filmmaker.
"That’s our show. This one went to 11," the comedian said. "Thank you guys for an amazing night, and I hope we found the line between clever and stupid."
Ahead of the annual awards ceremony, Glaser told an outlet on Thursday, January 8, that she would be honoring Reiner "in [her] own way," as the Globes doesn't include an "in memoriam" segment.
"I have something planned," she shared, describing the tribute as "delicate."
What Happened to Rob and Michele Reiner?
The When Harry Met Sally director and his wife were found dead at their Los Angeles mansion on December 14, 2025. The pair were discovered with knife wounds to the throat, and their official causes of death were listed as "multiple sharp force injuries."
The longtime couple's troubled son Nick was arrested just hours later, after fleeing the scene and leaving a nearby hotel room covered in blood.
The 32-year-old drug addict was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2020, but new medication was supposedly making him act "erratic" before he allegedly murdered his parents.
Nick Reiner's Family Has Cut Him Off
Nick — who has two siblings, Jake, 34, and Romy, 28 — is being represented by a public defender after his high-profile attorney, Alan Jackson, abruptly dropped his case at a court hearing on Wednesday, January 7.
It's rumored the family cut Nick off due to his ongoing "erratic" and "threatening" behavior behind bars in recent weeks, and his unwillingness to cooperate with his legal team.
An insider told Rob Shuter's Substack, "Nick refused to meet with us. He lashed out at staff, ignored our advice, and seemed completely detached from reality. It became impossible to defend him effectively."
Alan Jackson Told the Public They Shouldn't 'Rush to Judgement'
The former screenwriter has yet to enter a plea for allegedly fatally stabbing his mom and dad, but it's widely speculated he will eventually plead not guilty by reason of insanity.
Nick's ex-lawyer — who famously represented Karen Read, Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein — told reporters just days after the gruesome slayings that the public should not "rush to judgment," citing the case's "complex and serious issues."
Alan was seemingly referring to Nick's schizophrenia diagnosis.