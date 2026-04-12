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Source: MEGA Leonardo DiCaprio's mustache drew attention.

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A Hollywood stylist told us: "If you really look at what's happening, it's not just about fashion – the mustache has long been an emblem for the gay community, from YMCA days onwards. What we're seeing now is that actors like Leonardo are leaning into that aesthetic, whether consciously or not, or for roles or not, and it's giving them this unexpected 'gay icon' status. It's a cultural crossover moment where something rooted in queer history is suddenly front and center in mainstream Hollywood again." Social media users have also praised DiCaprio's new look, with some suggesting it has transformed his appeal for the first time in decades. Others pointed to the contrast with Pedro Pascal, who appeared clean-shaven at the Oscars – and drew criticism from fans who favored his previous mustached look. The stylist added: "There's a real sense that these men are being rebranded through something as simple as facial hair. The mustache has this layered meaning – it signals masculinity, but it also carries that historic association with gay culture, and that duality is what's resonating right now."

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Source: MEGA Pedro Pascal's clean-shaven look drew criticism.

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Source: MEGA Other Hollywood actors have embraced the mustache look.

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Another celebrity stylist added: "The idea of gender – and especially what we define as masculinity – is far from fixed. It is something that is being constantly reinterpreted and reshaped. Men are now increasingly turning to visual cues like facial hair as a way to express identity, signal belonging, or even challenge traditional expectations. What we are seeing is that mustaches and other forms of facial hair are no longer just about style or grooming – they have become a tool for self-definition, and a way of nodding to support for communities such as the gay community. For many men, it is also a way of aligning themselves with a certain image of masculinity, or even experimenting with different versions of it. That is why it feels more culturally significant now than it has in years, because it sits right at the intersection of identity, perception and personal expression that is at the heart of so many of today's conversations about fashion and culture." Insiders added DiCaprio's mustache may have originated for his upcoming role in Martin Scorsese's What Happens at Night, costarring Jennifer Lawrence. However, they suggested its cultural impact could outlast the film itself.

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Source: MEGA Leonardo DiCaprio's mustache look is reportedly for his upcoming film.