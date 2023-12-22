Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have 'No Plan' for 2024 After Losing Their 'Credibility' in Hollywood

“I think even those who are [in the inner circle] don’t really know what those plans are. In doing what they’ve done they’ve lost so much credibility," royal expert Rebecca English said in an interview.

In June, Spotify and Archewell Audio parted ways, and one of the streaming service's executives branded the couple as "grifters."

“There’s a lot for them to claw back and it would be really interesting to see how toxic they are or not as a brand, as a commercially attractive brand now which is what they want to be," English continued.