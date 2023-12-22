Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have 'No Plan' for 2024 After Losing Their 'Credibility' in Hollywood
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were branded as the "biggest losers of 2023," and experts believe the duo isn't prepared to rehabilitate their joint brand in 2024.
“I think even those who are [in the inner circle] don’t really know what those plans are. In doing what they’ve done they’ve lost so much credibility," royal expert Rebecca English said in an interview.
In June, Spotify and Archewell Audio parted ways, and one of the streaming service's executives branded the couple as "grifters."
“There’s a lot for them to claw back and it would be really interesting to see how toxic they are or not as a brand, as a commercially attractive brand now which is what they want to be," English continued.
English analyzed how the duo's professional integrity has declined, and Mark Boardman predicted the pair will begin to work with a new set of industry professionals in the future.
“Looking ahead to 2024, one can anticipate a change in team working on better-thought-out projects that showcase a more relatable side to both Harry and Meghan, if they really want to make their lifestyle choice a permanent thing," Boardman noted.
Although the Invictus Games was an initiative Harry began as a working royal, he continues to focus on the sporting event — and he's even been applauded for it.
"The success of Prince Harry's documentary Heart of Invictus serves as a model for what we might expect in the future," Boardman said.
"A return to social media, more openness, and reaching out to their close friends and families for the mess they have caused is what they both need to get right first if they are to make amends and win back public affection," he continued.
The next 12 months will be vital, as it will remain to be seen if Archewell can survive after experiencing a rough patch.
“Something is beginning to unwind at the heart of Meghan and Harry," the journalist explained. "I think 2024 is going to be seismic, either because they're going to do something to recover and find a new positive tactic or it's going to be the undoing of the brand."
“It can only go one of two ways” because what the partners are doing is "clearly not working," they added.
OK! previously reported that sources close to the Sussexes claimed brands are eager to collaborate with them despite their downfall.
“Harry and Meghan are in extremely high demand,” a source said. “Harry and Meghan think 2024 will be the year of redemption."
In April, Meghan signed with WME, and despite her podcast "Archetypes" being canceled, there is potential for her to return to her lifestyle platform.
“They’ve actually been shocked by how popular she is,” they noted. “Her team has never seen anything like it.”
Prior to marrying Harry, Meghan was best known for her role in Suits and running her blog, The Tig. The duchess stepped away from her career to become a working royal, but there are rumors of the children's book author relaunching the site.
English and Boardman were quoted by Daily Express.