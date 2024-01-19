OK Magazine
Prince Harry Urged to End His Royal Feud and Call King Charles and Kate Middleton Amid Health Woes

Source: MEGA
Jan. 19 2024, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

Prince Harry's relationship with the royal family was greatly affected by his dramatic move to the U.S., but since the news broke that King Charles and Kate Middleton are dealing with health issues, experts wonder if Harry will put his pride aside and contact them.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry once called Kate Middleton the 'sister I always wanted.'

“It’s very unfortunate this has happened," Richard Fitzwilliams said on GB News. "Not only the King with an enlarged prostate but Catherine has also had an operation of some magnitude."

“Given the sensitivities involved, it is hoped some approach would be made by Harry but the best thing, and the only thing, would be a quiet or private approach," the commentator continued. "So basically we don’t hear. I would have thought Harry will approach his father, brother and also Catherine."

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's relationship with Prince William declined after he moved to the U.S.

OK! previously reported Queen Camilla gave an update on Charles' health after the palace announced Kate's surgery.

"He's fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work," Camilla told Lord Provost.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," the statement, which was released on Wednesday, January 17, stated. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

Source: MEGA

King Charles will have a medical operation for his enlarged prostate.

While her father-in-law prepares for his appointment, Kate will focus on healing, which includes taking a break from royal duties until the spring.

"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," an official statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the blurb continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry left his senior level position in 2020.

Before the palace told the public about Kate and Charles' well-being, a new royal book claimed the Duke of Sussex's comments in Harry & Meghan angered William.

“For so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or urge to marry someone who fits in the mold, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with," Harry said in the Netflix show.

“The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart. And my mum [Diana] made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart," he continued. "And I am my mother’s son.”

Writer Robert Hardman discussed Harry's words in an interview while promoting his new book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy.

"Harry talks about marrying someone for love, not because it’s the sort of person you ought to," Hardman said. "I think that’s a lot more wounding. I mean that’s effectively dissing your brother and his choice of wife in a very public way."

“Both these brothers, they’ve guarded their privacy," the commentator noted. “It’s been really important to them. And William is a really private person. He doesn’t do nearly as many interviews as his father did at this age and family life is absolutely off-limits for media.”

