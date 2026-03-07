The Real Reason 'Blabbermouths' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Staying Totally Silent on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Epstein Scandal
March 7 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen an uncharacteristic silence over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's escalating Epstein scandal – a decision insiders tell OK! reflects hard calculation rather than indifference.
As Andrew, 66, faces investigation following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have declined to comment publicly.
The former Duke of York was released under investigation and has denied wrongdoing.
The controversy has reignited scrutiny of the monarchy, yet Harry, 41, and 44-year-old Meghan – now based in California after stepping back from royal duties in 2020 – have resisted adding their voices to the fray.
The restraint is striking given Harry's previous candor. In his 2023 memoir Spare, he drew a sharp contrast between his own treatment and that of his uncle.
"He was embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of the sexual assault of a young woman, and no one had so much as suggested that he lose his security," Harry moaned.
He also huffed: "Whatever grievances people had against us, s-- crimes weren't on the list."
Those lines, published long before Andrew's latest legal peril, laid bare Harry's sense of grievance.
A source close to the Sussexes said: "Harry did not mince his words when he addressed Andrew in his memoir. His views are a matter of public record and were expressed deliberately and at length. He does not feel there is any ambiguity about where he stands, nor any need to amplify it while the authorities are actively investigating."
The source continued: "Harry – and Meghan – are very conscious that any further comment on Andrew now would immediately be framed as them settling scores or exploiting a family crisis. That is not a position Harry wants to be in. However complicated his history with the institution, he recognizes the gravity of the situation and the importance of due process."
The insider added: "For once, restraint serves him better than rhetoric. Harry and Meghan may have been painted as blabbermouths in the past, but remaining silent in the face of this scandal does not mean indifference – it is a calculated decision to avoid inflaming an already volatile moment. In this context, choosing not to speak is, in itself, a strategic choice."
Another insider said: "For years, Harry has bristled at the lazy shorthand that lumps him and Andrew together as troublesome 'spares' who embarrassed the monarchy. From his perspective, that comparison ignores the profound differences between youthful mistakes and the far more serious allegations that have surrounded his uncle."
The insider continued: "Harry believes it is fundamentally unjust to conflate the two situations, and that doing so diminishes the gravity of what is being alleged in Andrew's case. That frustration has not disappeared. At the same time, Harry is pragmatic. However strongly he may feel about past double standards, he understands that revisiting those grievances now would risk overshadowing a live legal process. He has no desire to turn this into a public family reckoning when the focus should remain elsewhere."
Relations between Harry and Andrew have long been described as cool. While Harry has maintained warm ties with his cousins Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, palace sources say he has long kept his distance from their father.
A senior royal observer said: "The Sussexes understand just how volatile this moment is for the monarchy. The institution is already under intense scrutiny, and any intervention from California would inevitably dominate headlines and risk deepening the crisis. Whatever tensions exist between them and the Palace, they have no interest in being portrayed as aggravating an already fragile situation. Harry and Meghan have built much of his post-royal identity around speaking out – whether on media accountability or perceived injustice. But they are also advised by experienced legal counsel and communications strategists. Harry in particular knows that weighing in on an active police investigation could complicate matters, legally and reputationally. There is a distinction in this case between advocating for principles and inserting oneself into a live case. In this instance, discretion is seen as the wiser course, both for the family and for Harry and Meghan's own long-term position."