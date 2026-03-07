EXCLUSIVE The Real Reason 'Blabbermouths' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Staying Totally Silent on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Epstein Scandal Source: MEGA Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly staying silent on ex-Prince Andrew's links to Jeffrey Epstein. Aaron Tinney March 7 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't spoken out about ex-Prince Andrew's scandal.

The controversy has reignited scrutiny of the monarchy, yet Harry, 41, and 44-year-old Meghan – now based in California after stepping back from royal duties in 2020 – have resisted adding their voices to the fray. The restraint is striking given Harry's previous candor. In his 2023 memoir Spare, he drew a sharp contrast between his own treatment and that of his uncle. "He was embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of the sexual assault of a young woman, and no one had so much as suggested that he lose his security," Harry moaned. He also huffed: "Whatever grievances people had against us, s-- crimes weren't on the list."

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew addressed ex-Prince Andrew in his memoir.

Those lines, published long before Andrew's latest legal peril, laid bare Harry's sense of grievance. A source close to the Sussexes said: "Harry did not mince his words when he addressed Andrew in his memoir. His views are a matter of public record and were expressed deliberately and at length. He does not feel there is any ambiguity about where he stands, nor any need to amplify it while the authorities are actively investigating." The source continued: "Harry – and Meghan – are very conscious that any further comment on Andrew now would immediately be framed as them settling scores or exploiting a family crisis. That is not a position Harry wants to be in. However complicated his history with the institution, he recognizes the gravity of the situation and the importance of due process."

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'remaining silent in the face of this scandal,' an insider said.

The insider added: "For once, restraint serves him better than rhetoric. Harry and Meghan may have been painted as blabbermouths in the past, but remaining silent in the face of this scandal does not mean indifference – it is a calculated decision to avoid inflaming an already volatile moment. In this context, choosing not to speak is, in itself, a strategic choice." Another insider said: "For years, Harry has bristled at the lazy shorthand that lumps him and Andrew together as troublesome 'spares' who embarrassed the monarchy. From his perspective, that comparison ignores the profound differences between youthful mistakes and the far more serious allegations that have surrounded his uncle." The insider continued: "Harry believes it is fundamentally unjust to conflate the two situations, and that doing so diminishes the gravity of what is being alleged in Andrew's case. That frustration has not disappeared. At the same time, Harry is pragmatic. However strongly he may feel about past double standards, he understands that revisiting those grievances now would risk overshadowing a live legal process. He has no desire to turn this into a public family reckoning when the focus should remain elsewhere."

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020.