Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Celebrate the Holiday Season in Monaco After Shutting Down Divorce Rumors
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert are putting on a united front for the holidays, as they were all smiles at the inauguration of the Christmas village in Monaco. Along with getting the nation ready for the season, the Thursday, December 7, gathering honored Albert's late father, Prince Rainier III.
The Prince and Princess continued to participate in several outings after putting an end to ongoing divorce rumors, as OK! reported, body language expert Judi James analyzed the duo's behavior at the October Rugby World Cup games.
"The rugby seems to have prompted a much-longed-for-by-their-fans PDA from Charlene and Albert here, although the air of underlying awkwardness seems to be sadly intact," James said on GB News.
Charlene once represented South Africa during the Olympic games, and she was excited to see her home country earn a point at the event, but her enthusiastic embrace appeared to surprise Albert.
"Charlene’s limpet hug, with both arms flung round her husband’s shoulders in a gesture of spontaneous joy (presumably at the rugby score) is a rare act of happy affection from a woman whose unspeakably sad eye expressions and rather rigid body poses tend to spark concern," the professional explained.
"Albert’s response looks more measured and mature though," she continued.
French outlet Voici reported the royals were living apart, but the spouses denied the assertion.
"I don’t understand all these rumors, which hurt me, about us…they’re lies," Albert said in a statement. "That she lives elsewhere. Lives in Switzerland. That we meet only by appointment. They're lies."
Charlene's commentary aligned with Albert's during an interview with a South African outlet.
"There’s nothing wrong with our marriage and I find the rumors to be draining and exhausting," the athlete admitted. "I simply cannot understand where they come from. It feels to me like certain media or people want to see us split."
One of the reasons why Charlene wasn't seen at royal engagements was because the mom-of-two took a step back from her duties to recover from an ear, nose of throat infection, but her partner appreciated her dedication to the monarchy.
"She supports me in leading the Principality, but we're not attached to each other 24 hours a day," Albert gushed. "We're a working couple and sometimes that only allows us to see each other at the end of a long day full of appointments."
In November 2021, Charlene celebrated her return to Monaco after spending time in a treatment facility.
"I would first like to say that I feel so much better today than I have in recent years," the blonde beauty said. "I feel less pain and much more energy."
"I continue to recover, to rebalance myself. It will still take time, but I'm happy. My family and those I love are my rock. I approach the future, step by step, one day at a time," Charlene added.