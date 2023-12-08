Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Celebrate the Holiday Season in Monaco After Shutting Down Divorce Rumors

French outlet Voici reported the royals were living apart, but the spouses denied the assertion.

"I don’t understand all these rumors, which hurt me, about us…they’re lies," Albert said in a statement. "That she lives elsewhere. Lives in Switzerland. That we meet only by appointment. They're lies."

Charlene's commentary aligned with Albert's during an interview with a South African outlet.

"There’s nothing wrong with our marriage and I find the rumors to be draining and exhausting," the athlete admitted. "I simply cannot understand where they come from. It feels to me like certain media or people want to see us split."