Prince Harry Slammed by Don McLean for Complaining About Elvis Presley's Mansion Graceland in 'Spare'
Prince Harry complained about Elvis Presley's iconic mansion in Tennessee, Graceland, in his memoir, Spare — something musician Don McLean thought was bogus.
“You don’t criticize America when you’re living here as our guest,” McLean told an outlet when discussing the tell-all book.
In Spare, Harry threw jabs at the "Burning Love" singer's home.
“I walked around saying ‘the King lived here, you say? Really?’” Harry recalled in the book. “I stood in one tiny room with loud furniture and shag carpet and thought ‘the King’s interior designer must’ve been on acid.'”
Presley was born in Mississippi and grew up in Tennessee, and McLean alluded to Harry's comments being elitist due to his status.
“His family were as poor as they could be and Harry criticized Elvis’s home as if he’s comparing it to Buckingham Palace, and that misses the point completely,” McLean continued.
“He doesn’t understand that Elvis is like the poor man’s king,” the singer-songwriter noted. “He came from nowhere and his recordings are among the greatest ever made. He [Prince Harry] just doesn’t get America.”
McLean later took his commentary to X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Harry should shut his mouth about Graceland and Elvis. He is a hot house orchid, a show horse who never did a thing," he penned.
Harry has been living in California since 2020, and his citizenship became a trending topic after he admitted to using illegal substances in Spare. OK! previously reported the veteran discussed his residency in an interview.
"The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but certainly not something that is a high priority for me right now," Harry told Good Morning America.
The famous redhead hinted at becoming an American, but Christopher Andersen questioned the validity of his statement.
"There is really no earthly reason why, after being accused of turning his back on his family and his country, Harry would want to twist the knife by seeking U.S. citizenship," Andersen told an outlet.
If Harry were to apply for citizenship, Andersen thinks it would make the royal family feud worsen.
"That would only distance himself further from his British roots and provoke a response from the palace," Andersen explained. "It would only anger the British public and exacerbate matters at a time when Harry’s father is battling cancer and the fate of the monarchy is hanging in the balance."
If Harry were to apply to change his citizenhood, he would have to stop using his Duke of Sussex formality.
"Forget about whether the U.S. would ultimately demand that Harry renounce his titles," Andersen added. "It’s much more likely that King Charles would face pressure to strip Harry of his royal titles if he chose to become a U.S. citizen. And it’s difficult to see the upside of Harry becoming a U.S. citizen."
"What’s in it for him?" he continued. "Why would he further alienate himself from the rest of the royals? Harry says he loves living in America, but that’s not the same as saying he loves America. It was clear that Harry was blindsided when he was asked that question."
The manual of the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Service has strict requirements for foreign aristocrats.
"Any applicant who has any titles of heredity or positions of nobility in any foreign state must renounce the title or the position," the policy states. "The applicant must expressly renounce the title in a public ceremony and USCIS must record the renunciation as part of the proceedings. Failure to renounce the title of position shows a lack of attachment to the Constitution."
