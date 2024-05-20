Prince Harry Slammed by Don McLean for Complaining About Elvis Presley's Mansion Graceland in 'Spare'

Harry has been living in California since 2020, and his citizenship became a trending topic after he admitted to using illegal substances in Spare. OK! previously reported the veteran discussed his residency in an interview.

"The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but certainly not something that is a high priority for me right now," Harry told Good Morning America.

The famous redhead hinted at becoming an American, but Christopher Andersen questioned the validity of his statement.

"There is really no earthly reason why, after being accused of turning his back on his family and his country, Harry would want to twist the knife by seeking U.S. citizenship," Andersen told an outlet.