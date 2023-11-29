Piers Morgan Says Meghan Markle Biographer's New Book Is 'an Absolute Lie'
Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, hit shelves on Tuesday, November 28, and Piers Morgan is already disputing the royal expert's claims. Scobie marketed his project as a "penetrating investigation" of the British monarchy, but Morgan questions if Scobie's statements are true.
Scobie claimed Morgan and Queen Camilla had "regular chats on the phone."
He later added the broadcaster spent "more than five years attacking the Duchess of Sussex in articles and on TV, Camilla continues to enjoy a close relationship with him."
"The pair have been close for more than twenty years," Scobie said, "and enjoy regular chats on the phone and the occasional boozy lunch."
Morgan has been a vocal critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and Scobie attributed it to his rumored bond with Camilla.
According to the writer, Camilla "quietly thanked him for defending The Firm" against the Sussexes.
Morgan responded to Scobie's accusations on TalkTV, where the presenter called the journalist "a liar."
"He states as a fact that I have regular phone conversations with Queen Camilla," the broadcaster said. "For the record, I have never had a single phone conversation with Queen Camilla ... That I personally know is an absolute lie."
"I had zero contact with Queen Camilla around that time at all," Morgan clarified. "[I] had conversations with several other members of the royal family, but it wasn't Queen Camilla."
This wouldn't be the first time Scobie's integrity was questioned, as OK! previously reported Prince William's friends shut down claims the heir leaked stories about Harry to the press.
"He's sharing private information about his brother that ended up on the front page of a newspaper not long later," Scobie said on Good Morning America. "And these are things that have caused irreparable damage in the relations between each other."
"We've seen the kind of emergence of a man who is much harder, who seems to have embraced and embodied the royal institution," Scobie continued.
A source said Scobie's narrative was “very opposite” of the truth.
"He has always been very tight-lipped when it comes to his family and made clear to anyone within his orbit that he would not do ‘deals’ with the media," they added.
Due to Scobie's history of writing about Meghan and Harry's move to the U.S., readers could assume the piece is historical instead of an opinion.
“It’s one thing writing a critique of the royal family. That’s freedom of expression," they explained. "But it’s another thing to peddle conspiracy theories dressed up as fact."
"The suggestion that [royal aides] were briefing negative stories [about Harry and Meghan] is totally fabricated," the source noted. "It just didn’t happen. The truth is that everyone was walking on eggshells practically from the engagement trying to keep them happy.”