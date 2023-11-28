Queen Camilla Has 'No Respect' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After Their Dramatic Exit

While Camilla and Kate continue to bond, the Princess of Wales has also had minimal contact with the Sussexes.

Scobie revealed Kate and Meghan shared “almost zero direct communication, bar a few short pleasantries, between the pair since late 2019.”

In Harry's memoir, Spare, he referred to Kate as "the sister I've never had," but their dynamic quickly changed once he married the Suits star.

“She was close to Harry, and she will always look back fondly on those moments… and the relationship he had with their children… but to her, there is no way she could ever trust them after all their interviews,” a source told Scobie.