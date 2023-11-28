Queen Camilla Has 'No Respect' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After Their Dramatic Exit
Since leaving the U.K., Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have publicly attacked the monarchy on numerous occasions, and according to Omid Scobie, Queen Camilla is tired of their antics.
"[Camilla has] no respect for the way [Harry and Meghan] handled themselves," Scobie penned in his new book, Endgame.
Scobie later claimed Camilla had "no relationship" with the Sussexes, but she carries "great sympathy" for the Duchess of Sussex.
Aside from Camilla's disapproval of the royal rebels, she and King Charles spend more time with Prince William and Kate Middleton following the Sussexes' absence.
"In the early days it would have been unimaginable to think that one day William and Kate would meet Charles and Camilla for laugh-filled lunches, but the two couples have grown increasingly closer over the years, especially since the Sussexes' departure," Scobie said.
While Camilla and Kate continue to bond, the Princess of Wales has also had minimal contact with the Sussexes.
Scobie revealed Kate and Meghan shared “almost zero direct communication, bar a few short pleasantries, between the pair since late 2019.”
In Harry's memoir, Spare, he referred to Kate as "the sister I've never had," but their dynamic quickly changed once he married the Suits star.
“She was close to Harry, and she will always look back fondly on those moments… and the relationship he had with their children… but to her, there is no way she could ever trust them after all their interviews,” a source told Scobie.
Following "Megxit," Kate and Camilla's relationship began to evolve, and some royal experts realized their proximity to one another during royal events.
“I think there was a real warmth between the two of them, and I didn’t actually notice it was missing until I now am seeing it more and more as the weeks go by," editor Charlotte Griffiths discussed on GB News.
“I didn’t really notice before that they didn’t give each other those looks or those friendly hand gestures so much as they do now, and I think its probably because they’re united by a common enemy, to say the least," she noted.
Camilla's journey to the crown was plagued with controversy due to the affair she had with Charles during his marriage to Princess Diana, but despite her reputation, Griffiths thinks Kate continues to be gentle toward her.
"And she has a lot of respect for Camilla. Kate is really close with her own mother, so she’s probably never been incredibly close with Camilla but maybe as the years go by, Kate can be a sort of support for Camilla as she gets older, and works really hard," Griffiths said.
“I think Camilla’s a little bit shaky. She’s very tired after this tour so maybe there’s just a little bit of Kate’s sensitive side," she added. "She’s quite maternal, Catherine, isn’t she? She’s quite a kind person."